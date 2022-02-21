PREP ROUNDUP: Pee Dee Academy girls fall in OT

SUMTER, S.C.– Ashley Martin scored a team-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Beaufort Academy ended Pee Dee Academy's season with a 1-48 overtime victory in the SCISA 2A state tournament Monday night at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Lizzie McCaskill added 12 points for the Golden Eagles followed by Abby Johnson with 11.
TPDA ends the season at 16-2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (48)
Ashley Martin 20, Lizzie McCaskill 12, Abby Johnson 11, L.Johnson 2, Hammond 3.
High Point Academy 66
McBee 43
MCBEE – McBee’s Dianna Williams scored a team-high 20 points in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Stormy Harper added 10 points.
The Panthers end the season at 16-6.
MCBEE (43)
Dianna Williams 20, Stormy Harper 10, Hickman 9, Mixon 4.