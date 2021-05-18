PREP ROUNDUP: Positive COVID-19 test ends Hartsville's baseball season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − According to a release from the Darlington County School District, a player on Hartsville High School's baseball team tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
As a result, the team members must be quarantined and Wednesday's 4A state playoff game was canceled and will not be made up.
Airport High School advances as a result.
GOLF
West Florence's Seward finishes 18th individually,
Hartsville finishes 14th at state tourney
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Jack Seward shot 82-75-157 to finish 18th individually at the 4A boys' state golf championship at Dolphin Head Golf Club.
Mason Kucia of Indian Land won the individual championship with a 72-69-141.
Hartsville finished 14th with a team score of 348-352-700 led by Jacob Pulling who shot a 81-81-161.
14. HARTSVILLE (348-352-700)
Jacob Pulling 81-80-161; Drew Andrews 84-88-172;Blake Weatherford 91-89-180;Rodney Atkinson 95-92-187
Chesterfield's Wallace finished with 173 at 2A state tourney
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Dawson Wallace shot a 86-87-173 to lead the team, which finished with a 374-372-746 at the 2A state championship at Country Club of Newberry.
Latta’s Brenna She’Miller shot a 87-90-177 to lead the Vikings, who shot 376-371-747 as a team.
Christ Church won the state title with a 287-282-569.
The Sabres’ William Jennings also won the individual championship with a 71-67-138.
LATTA (376-371-747)
Brenna She’Miller 87-90-177; Easton Anderson 102-94-196; Nathan Hollowman 94-91-185; Jacob Edwards 93-96-189.
CHESTERFIELD (374-372-746)
Dawson Wallace 86-87-173; Tucker Jenkins 92-95-187; Brandon Flinchum 94-94-188; Conner Tarelton 106-96-202.
Pair of North-South events slated for this weekend
GREENWOOD, S.C. − The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announced Wednesday that two North-South All-Star events will take place this weekend.
The North-South All-Star boys' golf match will be at the Litchfield Country Club at Litchfield Beach, this Friday through Saturday.
Also, the North-South All-Star girls' and boys' tennis matches will be held Saturday at River Bluff High School.
Coordinators of these events are Roger Smith and Chip Whitt for the boys' golf and Amy Martin for the tennis events.