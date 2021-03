PREP ROUNDUP: South boys' soccer beats Wilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Shemar Simes went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI. Teammate Lex Blackmon went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Wilson’s Chris Peterson went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and teammate Robert Hall went 1 for 3 with a double.

W;000;030;1—4;6;5

D;515;010;x—12;14;1

WP — Bryant Dickerson ( 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). LP — Trent Blackmon ( 2 2/3 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS — W: Robert Hall 1-3, 2B; Ethan Kimmelin 1-3; A.J. Williams 1-3; Chris Peterson 2-3, 1 RBI; Dylan Briggs 1-2. D: Deuce Hudson 2-5, 1 RBI; Tyler Berry 1-4, 1 RBI; Shemar Simes 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Lex Blackmon 2-3, 3 RBI; Dickerson 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Garrett Keen 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; TyJawan Keith 1-4.

Cardinal Newman 10

Trinity Collegiate 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Cam Jordan went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI. Teammate Dalton Moody went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBI of his own.

TCS;204;002;1—9;12;5