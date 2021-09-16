PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' golf wins city tri-match

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hannah Palmer shot a 38 to earn medalist as South Florence defeated both West Florence and Wilson on Thursday in a tri-match at the Country Club of South Carolina.

The Bruins shot a 195 followed by the Knights (204) and Tigers (244).

Alla McGillivray shot a 50 to lead West while Wilson’s Mia Platts finished with a 59.

SOUTH FLORENCE (195)

Hannah Palmer 38, Anna Grace Smith 44, Anna Carolina Stone 58, Maggie Miller 58.

WEST FLORENCE (204)

Alla McGillivray 50, Julia Kleine 53, Brianna Davis 54, Taylor Pleasant 55.

WILSON (244)

Mia Platts 59, Erin McCall 62, Kaniesha Patel 62, Isabell Jackson 61.

VOLLEYBALL

West Florence 3

Darlington 1