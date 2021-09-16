PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' golf wins city tri-match

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hannah Palmer shot a 38 to earn medalist as South Florence defeated both West Florence and Wilson on Thursday in a tri-match at the Country Club of South Carolina.
The Bruins shot a 195 followed by the Knights (204) and Tigers (244).
Alla McGillivray shot a 50 to lead West while Wilson’s Mia Platts finished with a 59.
SOUTH FLORENCE (195)
Hannah Palmer 38, Anna Grace Smith 44, Anna Carolina Stone 58, Maggie Miller 58.
WEST FLORENCE (204)
Alla McGillivray 50, Julia Kleine 53, Brianna Davis 54, Taylor Pleasant 55.
WILSON (244)
Mia Platts 59, Erin McCall 62, Kaniesha Patel 62, Isabell Jackson 61.
VOLLEYBALL
West Florence 3
Darlington 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Grace Howard had eight aces, three kills, two digs and two blocks in the 18-25, 25-22, 25-16, and 25-21 win.
Teammate Izzy White had four aces, nine kills, and nine digs.
ACES: WF: Grace Howard 8, Izzy White 4, Racehel Herod 3, Jordyn Perry 1, Sara Temple 1.
KILLS: WF: Howard 3, Rion Caldwell 10, White 9, Monica Schenk 4, Michaela Hayes 3, Abigail Parr 1, Temple 1, Emma Oakley 2.
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 18, Reagan Dubose 10, Temple 4, Caldwell 1.
DIGS: WF: Howard 2, Caldwell 2, Herod 3, Perry 18, White 9, Logan Moore 6, Parr 2, Jay’Anah Yelton 1, Hayes 2.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 2, Caldwell 3, Schenk 5, Hayes 3.
RECORDS: WF 2-4, 2-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: WF will host South Florence at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach 3
South Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence fell to Myrtle Beach 25-14, 25-19 and 25-18.
Wilson 3
Hartsville 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Wilson defeated Hartsville 25-20, 25-18, 15-25 and 25-20.
Chesterfield 3
York Prep 1
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield defeated York Prep 25-22, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-17.
Lee Central 3
Marion 1
MARION, S.C. — Lee Central defeated Marion 24-26, 26-24, 25-17 and 25-19.
Latta 3
Mullins 0
LATTA, S.C. — Latta's Rylyn Marsh had six aces, five kills and three assists in the 25-10, 25-7 and 25-8 win.
ACES: L: Rylyn Marsh 6, Savannah Miller 1.
KILLS: L: Marsh 5.
ASSISTS: L: Marsh 3.
DIGS: L: Alissa Anderson 1, Savannah Horne 1, Jayla Jenkins 1.
RECORD: L: 2-2, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will host Marion at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
East Clarendon 3
Hemingway 0
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had seven aces and Lani Kirby added four aces in the 25-5, 25-6 and 25-11 win.
Teammate Hayden White added three kills.
Florence Christian 3
Wilson Hall 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had eight aces, eight kills, three blocks and 14 digs in the 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16 win.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 3, Kaitlyn Fore 8, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Hilton Broach 3, Sofie Purvis 1, Natalie Smith 2.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 12, Fore 8.
ASSISTS: FCS: Sterling 17,
DIGS: FCS: Brown 13, Fore 14, Sterling 10, Broach 13, Purvis 24, Small 3.
BLOCKS: FCS: Brown , Fore 3.,
RECORDS: FCS 12-0-1, 2-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Trinity Collegiate at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Trinity Collegiate 3
Laurence Manning 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McCanless Pennington had eight aces, four kills, three digs and 16 assists in the 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22 win.
Teammate Allison Kirby had 11 aces, seven kills, and two digs.
ACES: TCS: McCanless Pennington 8, Allison Kirby 11, Isabella Stamato 1, Taylor Beck 3, Grace Miller 4, Sophie Freeman 4,
KILLS: TCS: Pennington 4, Kirby 7, Beck 9, Kiersten Bryant 2, Miller 1. Hannah Blake 1, Anna Coker 3.
ASSISTS: TCS: Pennington 16, Bryant 1.
DIGS: TCS: Pennington 3, Kirby 2, Beck 1,Freeman 1.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 25-17, 25-18 and 25-19.
Carolina Academy 3
The King’s Academy 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy defeated The King’s Academy 25-8, 16-25, 25-19, 23-25 and 15-13.
The Lions’ Meredith Hoover had three aces, six kills, two blocks and 18 assists.
ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 3, Kelsey Kirby 5, Frances Padgett 3.
KILLS: TKA: Hoover 6, Padgett 12, Eve Driggers 8.
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 18.
BLOCKS: TKA: Hoover 2.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 6
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Alayna Williamson in No.v1 singles 6-3, 6-1.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Alayna Williamson 6-3, 6-1; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Katherine Wallace 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Haylee Vos 6-0, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Johanna Logan 6-0, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Keirstyn Sweeney 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Kayden Leonard/ Serena Divera 6-0, 6-0.
Hartsville 4
Wilson 3
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jordan Cothran defeated Sophie Stevenson in No.v1 singles 6-4, 6-4.
Wilson’s Ridgely Jackson defeated Frances Coward in No.4 singles 6-1, 6-2.
SINGLES
Jordan Cothran (H) def. Sophie Stevenson 6-4, 6-4; Esther Coward (H) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-3, 7-5, 10-8; Hannah Kelly (H) def. Meredith Leach 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; Ridgely Jackson (W) def. Frances Coward 6-1, 6-2; Alisha Moody (W) def. Skylar Ford 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Cothran/ E. Coward (H) def, Jackson/ Moody 6-2, 6-4; Margaret Milligan/ Samantha Wong (W) def. Gray Bryan/ Emma Sides 6-2, 6-4.
Trinity Collegiate 9
Laurence Manning 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Camryn Dunlap in No.v1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Camryn Dunlap 6-0, 6-0;Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-0, 6-0;Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Bri Finney 6-0, 6-1;Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def.Meri Johnson 6-0, 6-0;