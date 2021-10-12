PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis clinches Region 6-4A title

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Claire Nance and Carolina McKenzie defeated Maura Wilson and M.C. Hammock at No.1 doubles 6-1, 7-5 to propel South Florence's girls' tennis team to a 4-3 victory over Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the Region 6-4A championship.

The Bruins needed both doubles victories as the Seahawks took three of the five singles matchups. Nance and Sarah Hayden McKenzie were the two singles victories for South while Morgan Brock and Faith Miller combined for the No. 2 doubles win.