PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis clinches Region 6-4A title

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Claire Nance and Carolina McKenzie defeated Maura Wilson and M.C. Hammock at No.1 doubles 6-1, 7-5 to propel South Florence's girls' tennis team to a 4-3 victory over Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the Region 6-4A championship.
The Bruins needed both doubles victories as the Seahawks took three of the five singles matchups. Nance and Sarah Hayden McKenzie were the two singles victories for South while Morgan Brock and Faith Miller combined for the No. 2 doubles win.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. M.C. Hammock 6-4, 6-4; Maura Wilson (MB) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 6-1; Johanna Meritt (MB) def. Valeria Echandy 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Blake Sparks 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Nance/C. McKenzie (SF) def. Wilson/Hammock 6-1, 7-5; Morgan Brock/Faith Miller (SF) def. Lia Martin/ Anika Paudel 6-2, 6-0.
West Florence 6
Darlington 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Hillary Garland in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def.Hillary Garland 6-0, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Madison Sturgeon 6-1, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Katherine Wallace 6-0, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Hayley Vos 6-0, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Johanna Logam 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Keirstyn Sweeny/ Kayden Leonard 6-0, 6-0.
Wilson 4
Hartsville 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Mary Kate Foster defeated Esther Coward in No. 2 singles 6-4, 4-6, and 15-13.
Hartsville’s Jordan Cothran defeated Sophia Stevenson in No.1 singles 7-5, 7-5.
SINGLES
Jordan Cothran (H) def. Sophia Stevenson 7-5, 7-5; Mary Kate Foster (W) def. Esther Coward 6-4, 4-6, 15-13; Hannah Kelly (W) def. Meredith Leah 6-4, 6-3, 10-5; Ridgely Jackson (W) def. Frances Coward 6-2, 6-3; Alysha Moody (W) def. Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Margaret Milligan/Samantha Wong (W) def. Gray Bryan/Emma Sickes 6-2, 6-0.
Marion 6
East Clarendon 1
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Evie Skipper defeated Layla Barrett in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2.
East Clarendon’s Kyla Smith and Tori Robinson defeated Bailey Roberts and Sara Lee in No. 2 doubles 1-6, 7-6, 10-5.
SINGLES
Evie Skipper (M) def. Layla Barrett 6-3, 62; Kaylee Beckstand (M) def. Taylor White 6-1, 6-1, 10-0; Kendall Elliott (M) def. Baylee Culicle 6-1, 6-1; Kensley Alford (M) def. Addie McKenzie 6-1, 6-2; Abrianda Young (M) def. Cat Fleming 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Skipper/ Beckstand (M) def. Barrett/ White 8-3; Kyla Smith/ Tori Robinson (EC) def. Bailey Roberts/ Sara Lee 1-6, 7-6, 10-5.
Johnsonville 4
Green Sea Floyds 3
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Nicole Cook defeated Cary Cribb in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4.
SINGLES
Nicole Cook (J) def. Cary Cribb 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Lovett (GSF) def. Lilly Margaret Driggers 6-2, 6-3; Joceluyn Shelley (GSF) def. Victoria Alford 6-4, 6-3; Sydney Collins (GSF) def. Sophie Cook 6-2, 6-1; Mackenzie Larrimore (J) def. Kennedy Collins 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
DOUBLES
Cook. Driggers (J) def. Crbb/ Lovett 6-2, 6-3; Lila Kate Leviner/ Mallory Prosser (J) def.Carrington Cribb/ Elizabeth Willoughby 6-0, 6-3.
Carolina Academy 5
Lowcountry Prep 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ashlee Matthews defeated Rory Angner in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-2 in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.
The Bobcats will play either Hilton Head Christian Academy or Palmetto Christian in the SCISA 2A semifinals on Friday.
SINGLES
GiGi Bohan (LCP) def. Grace Weaver 6-0, 6-1; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Rory Angner 6-0, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Ada Ohalloran 6-1, 6-2; Payton Brown (CA) def. Abbie Elliott 6-0, 6-2; Lake Killman (CA) def. Abigail Caudon 6-1, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Sophie Elliott 6-0, 6-0.
Trinity Collegiate 6
Heathwood Hall 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McKenzie Davis defeated Abby Mullins in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 in the SCISA 3A state playoffs.
The Titans will play Ashley Hall on Friday in the semifinals at 11 a.m. at Patriots Park in Sumter. Ashley Hall defeated the Titans for the 3A state title last year.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Abby Mullins 6-0, 6-0; Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Mary Frances Iseman 6-2, 6-4;Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Julia Claire Cooke 6-0, 6-1; Chandler Hyman (TCS) defeated Maddie Clary (HH) 6-0, 6-1; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) defeated Virginia Bower 6-0, 6-0;Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Penelope Mann 6-4, 6-0
John Paul II 7
Pee Dee Academy 2
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Caroline Elvington defeated Samantha Riley in No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-1 in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.
SINGLES
Trice McClure (JP2) def. Claire Eskridge 6-0,6-0;Bela Crespo (JP2) def. Ansley Martin 6-1,6-2; Caroline Elvington (PDA) def. Samantha Reilly 6-3,6-1; Paige Weniger (JP2) def. Lauren Martin 6-4,6-1; Alexa Eaddy (JP2) def. Ana Claire Owens 7-6,7-6; Hannah Kitchen (PDA) def. Brenna Frank 6-1,6-4,
DOUBLES
McClure-Crespo (JP2) def. Estridge-A. Martin 8-1, Reilly-Weniger (JP2)8-1, Brie Suiter-Ann Elise Harrell (JP2) def. Audra Jackson-Anna Hasty 8-4.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence wins Region 6-4A championship
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 75 to lead the team to the Region 6-4A championship at Myrtlewood.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a 76 as the Bruins took third place. Hartsville finished fifth, led by Lakyn Wilkerson's 88.
Darlington followed in sixth place as Madison Gainey paced the Falcons with a 104 and Wilson came in seventh, led by Kaniesha Patel's 129.
1. WEST FLORENCE(348)
Alla McGillivray 75, Ateyah Madeline 89, Julia Kleine 91, Taylor Pleasant 93.
3.SOUTH FLORENCE (367)
Hannah Palmer 76, Anna Grace Smith 90, Anna Caroline Stone 103, Magie Miller 98.
5. HARTSVILLE (405)
Lakyn Wilkerson 88, Savannah Beasley 101, McKenzie Stokes 108, Abby Broach 108.
6. DARLINGTON (462)
Abby McKnight 118, Madison Gainey 104, Kendall Flowers 106, Mary Hunter Byrd 134.
7. WILSON (531)
Kaniesha Patel 129, Makayla James 134, Esmerelda Manilla 133, Mia Platts 135.
VOLLEYBALL
West Florence 3
Darlington 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Grace Howard had three aces, four kills, one block, and one dig in the 25-21, 25-15, and 25-5 win.
ACES- WF: Grace Howard 3, Rachel Herod 3, Elizabeth White 3, Abigail Parr 3, Rion Caldwell 2, Emma Oakley 1.
KILLS: WF: Caldwell 10, White 9, Howard 4, Monica Schenk 3, Oakley 3, Herod 1, Reagan Dubose 1, Savannah Temple 1, Ali Meeker 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 22, R.Dubose 8, Hayes 2, Sarah Temple 2, Perry 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Schenk 3, Meeker 1, Hayes 1, Caldwell 1, Howard 1.
DIGS: WF: Perry 14, White 9, Madi Dubose 4, Logan Moore 3, Sav. Temple 2, Hayes 2, Herod 2, Howard 1, Parr 1, Oakley 1.
RECORD: WF 6-7, 6-5 Region 6-4A.
Myrtle Beach 3
South Florence 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Leilani Campbell had two aces, five kills and two digs in the 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16 loss.
ACES: SF: Leilani Campbell 2, Kentara Fulton 2, Nakalia Ellis 1,
KILLS: SF: Campbell 5, Courtney Fulmore 2, Garey 2,Ellis 1
BLOCKS:SF: Fulmore 5, Garey 1, Fulton 1, Ellis 1, Brooke Jenkins 1.
DIGS: SF: Emmie Mozen 6, Campbell 2, Ransome Strickland 2.
Hartsville 3
Wilson 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville defeated Wilson 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 and 29-27.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 25-20, 25-11 and 25-14.
East Clarendon 3
Hannah-Pamplico 1
PAMPLICO, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had 10 aces in the 25-8, 25-8, 20-25 and 25-15 win.
ACES: EC: Katey Lee 10.
KILLS: EC: Liberty Whack 6, Hayden White 7.
DIGS: EC: Whack 5.
Carolina Academy 3
The King’s Academy 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had five aces, nine kills, five digs, 26 assists and two blocks in the 23-25, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-16 win.
The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had two aces, three digs, four kills and 14 assists.
ACES: CA: Cassie McLean 6, Sydney Jacobs 6, Anna Grace Bradley 5, Clare Floyd 5. TKA: Meredith Hoover 2, Frances Padgett 1.
KILLS: CA: Ruby Kate Amos 14, Floyd 11, A.G. Bradley 9, Hayley Hurst 1. TKA: Hoover 4, Emma Newton 2, Caitlin Cooksey 2, Padgett 3.
DIGS: CA: McLean 13, A.G. Bradley 5, Jacobs 5, Floyd 4, Zyniah McClam 3, Maggie Johnson 1. TKA: Hoover 3. TKA: Cooksey 4, Padgett 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 26. TKA: Hoover 14,
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 2, Amos 2, Floyd 1. TKA: Newton 4, Cooksey 1.
Trinity Collegiate 3
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McCanless Pennington had one aces, two kills and 23 assists in the 25-11, 25-13 and 25-12 win.
ACES: TCS: McCanless Pennington 1, Allison Kirby 6,Taylor Beck 5, Hannah Blake 7, Chelsea Gohens 1, Sophie Freeman 2.
KILLS: TCS: Pennington 2, Kirby 4, Beck 6, Blake 4, Gohens 4, Anna Coker 1, Isabella Stamato 4, Kiersten Bryant 2.
DIGS: TCS: Grace Miller 4
ASSISTS: TCS: Pennington 23, Miller 4
Governor’s School 3
Emmanuel Christian 2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Governor’s School defeated Emmanuel Christian 18-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-12 and 15-11.
Emmanuel Christian’s Emily Bachman had five aces and three kills.
ACES: ECS: Emily Bachman 5, Hannah Cassidy 4, Kendal MCLaughlin 1, Emma Shy 12, Michaela Bachman 3.
KILLS: ECS: Bachman 3, Cassidy 1, Livvy McElveen 11, McLauglin 2, Shy 6, Maddie Oliver 1.
ASSISTS: ECS: Blackmon 9, Oliver 9.
BLOCKS:ECS: Shy 1, Groves 1, Oliver 2.