PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis falls to Conway

CONWAY, S.C. — Conway defeated South Florence 5-2 in girls' tennis action Monday.
South Florence’s Sarah Hayden McKenzie defeated Bianca Handl in No.4 singles 6-2, 6-4 while Brooks McKenzie defeated Eliza Sansbury 6-1, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
The Bruins fell to 0-1 and will host Sumter at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
SINGLES
Anna Claire Roof ( C) def. Claire Nance 6-4, 6-1; Avery Combs ( C) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-0, 6-1; Taylor Hendricks ( C) def. Val Echandy 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Bianca Handl 6-2, 6-4; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Eliza Sansbury 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Roof/Combs (C) def. Edhandy/ McKenzie 8-3; Ellie Howle/ Callie Calhoun (C) def. Morgan Brock/ Anna Patterson 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence finishes 8th at Blythewood tourney
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillvray shot a 88 as the team finished eighth out of 18 teams with a 380 total at the Lady Bengals Classic at Columbia Country Club.