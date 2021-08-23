 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis falls to Conway
0 Comments
agate top story
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis falls to Conway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NEW SOUTH FLORENCE LOGO.jpg

CONWAY, S.C. — Conway defeated South Florence 5-2 in girls' tennis action Monday.

South Florence’s Sarah Hayden McKenzie defeated Bianca Handl in No.4 singles 6-2, 6-4 while Brooks McKenzie defeated Eliza Sansbury 6-1, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.

The Bruins fell to 0-1 and will host Sumter at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

 SINGLES

Anna Claire Roof ( C) def. Claire Nance 6-4, 6-1; Avery Combs ( C) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-0, 6-1; Taylor Hendricks ( C) def. Val Echandy 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Bianca Handl 6-2, 6-4; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Eliza Sansbury 6-1, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Roof/Combs (C) def. Edhandy/ McKenzie 8-3; Ellie Howle/ Callie Calhoun (C) def. Morgan Brock/ Anna Patterson 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence finishes 8th at Blythewood tourney

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillvray shot a 88 as the team finished eighth out of 18 teams with a 380 total at the Lady Bengals Classic at Columbia Country Club.

Blythewood won the team title with a 294.

WEST FLORENCE (380)

Alla McGillvray 88, Madeline Ateyeh 84, Julia Kleine 102, Natalee Batchelor 106.

OTHERS SCORES: Trinity Collegiate defeated Marlboro Academy 3-2 and Conway defeated South Florence 3-1 in volleyball.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to over 5.5 strikeouts for Lance Lynn today vs. Blue Jays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert