PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis sweeps Hartsville

South Florence 7

Hartsville 0

SINGLES

Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Esther Coward 6-0, 6-1; Val Echandy (SF) def. Hannah Kelley. 6-2, 6-4 ; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Gray Bryan 6-0, 6-2 ; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Grace Ford 6-0 ,6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Emma Sides 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

C.McKenzie/ B. McKenzie (SF) def. Coward/ Bryan 8-2; Faith Miller/ Maryann Larrimore (SF) def. Jade McKenzie/ McKenzie Martin 6-0, 6-1.

Wilson 4

North Myrtle Beach 2

SINGLES

Jocelyn Nguyen (NMB) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-3, 6-3; Mary Kate Foster (W) def. Ancilla Mai 6-2, 6-2; Margaret Milligan () def. Claire Kingston 6-4, 7-5; Caitlyn Patillo () def. Elisa Zamirk 6-7(2-7), 6-1, 10-8; Snowen Jackson () def. Alex Beltrain 3-6, 7-6, 16-14.

DOUBLES

Kington/ Beltrain (NMB) def. Stevenson/ Foster 6-3, 6-1.

Carolina Academy 9

Florence Christian 0

SINGLES

Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Elise Hucks 6-1, 6-1; Esther Campbell (CA) def. Camilia Canavati 6-1, 6-1; Carlie Ann Smith (CA) def. Lilah Granger 6-0, 6-0; Allie Keith Coker (CA) def. Ansley Granger 6-0, 6-2; Caroline Cockfield (CA) def. Gracee Melton 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. L. Hucks/ E. Hucks 8-0; Esther Campbell/ Smith (CA) def. Canavati/ L> Granger 8-2; Blythe Smith/ Maggie Hunt (CA) def. L. Granger/ Callie Jenkins 8-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Myrtle Beach 3

West Florence 0

Myrtle Beach defeated West Florence by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-16.

ACES: WF: Elizabeth White 2, Monica Schenk 1.

KILLS: WF: Rachel Herod 2, Kaycee Miller 2, White 8, Emma Oakley 1, Logan Moore 1, Leyna Wierzbicki 1.

ASSISTS: WF: Herod 10, Reagan Dubose 4, Miller 1, Schenk 1.

BLOCKS: WF: Herod 1, Wright 1, Schenk 1, Wierzbicki 2.

DIGS: WF: Herod 1, R. Dubose 4, Miller 1, White 6, Oakley 1, Moore 7, Jordyn Perry 14.

RECORDS: WF 12-3, 0-1 Region 6-4A.

NEXT MARCH: West will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake View 3

Loris 0

Lake View defeated Loris in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-13.

ACES: LV: Raven Locklear 7, La’Kayla Chavis 3, Hollie Scott 2, Elizabeth Morgan 2.

KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 8, Jaleya Ford 10, Locklear 8, Chavis 2, Emma King 3.

ASSISTS: LV: Emma King 20, Chavis 4, Grossetti 3.

DIGS: LV: King 5, Grossetti 2 , Morgan 7, Locklear 6, Chavis 2 , Scott 4.

RECORDS: LV 4-4,Region 5-A 2-0.

NEXT MATCH: LV will host Loris at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Latta 3

Hannah-Pamplico 0

Latta defeated Hannah-Pamplico by scores of 27-25, 25-14 and 25-20.

ACES: L: Caroline Bean 2, Rylyn Marsh 2.

KILLS: L: Marsh 8, Savannah Miller 8.

ASSISTS: L: Marsh 14

BLOCKS: L: Marsh 2.

DIGS: L: Ragan Bethea 4.

The King’s Academy 3

Pee Dee Academy 2

The King’s Academy defeated Pee Dee Academy by scores of 12-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-6.

ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 3. PDA: Rebecca Hammond 5.

KILLS: TKA: Hoover 2, Eve Driggers 8, Frances Padgett 10, Laiden Doriety 4, Caitlin Cooksey 10. PDA: Hammond 14, Abby Johnson 14, Jordan Perrit 2.

ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 32. PDA: Ava Fowler 16.

DIGS: TKA: Cooksey 4, Padgett 15, Doriety 7, Maggie Scearce 9. PDA: Johnson 21.

BLOCKS: PDA: Perritt 2.

Carolina Academy 3

Dillon Christian 1

Carolina Academy defeated Dillon Christian by scores of 25-23, 8-25, 25-14 and 25-10.

ACES: CA: Clare Floyd 6, Ruby Kate Amos 2, Gabby Hewitt 2.

KILLS: CA: Floyd 8, Amos 8, Zyniah McClam 2, Hewitt 2.

DIGS: CA: Floyd 8, Sydney Jacobs 7, Amos 5, Raeley Frye 3, Maggie Johnson 3.

BLOCKS: CA: Floyd 2, Amos 2.

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence 184

Camden 197

WEST FLORENCE (184)

Alla McGillivray 38,Natalee Batchelor 47, Brianna Davis 49, Taylor Pleasant 50.