PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis tops Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — Morgan Brock defeated Meredith Leach in No. 5 singles 6-0, 6-0 to lead South Florence to a 6-1 win over Wilson on Thursday night in girls' tennis action.
Wilson’s win came in No. 2 doubles when Samantha Wong/Ellis Hill defeated Anna Patterson/Ellis Hill 6-3, 7-6.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Valerie Santiago 6-2, 6-2; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-1, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Alysha Moody 6-3, 6-1; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Meredith Leach 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C. McKenzie (SF) def. Santiago/ Stevenson 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Wong/ Margaret Milligan (W) def. Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill 6-3, 7-6.
RECORD: SF 3-0, 2-0 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: South will travel to Hartsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Pee Dee Academy 6
Florence Christian 3
MULLINS, S.C. — Laurin Martin defeated Lauren Hucks in No. 4 singles 7-5, 6-5 to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 6-3 win over Florence Christian.
Florence Christian’s Kaia Thomson defeated Claire Eskridge in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Kaia Thomson 6-0, 6-0; Lake Killman (CA) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Katelyn Turner 6-0, 6-1; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Chloe Canavati 6-0, 6-1; Maggie Long (CAA) def. Bette Brunson 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Killman (CA) def Thomson/ Aikens 8-1; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Turner/ Canavati 8-1; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. Chloe Canavati/ Camilia Canavati 8-0.
RECORDS: CA 6-0.
Volleyball
Carolina Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 1
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had 12 aces and 10 assists in the 22-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-19 victory.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 12, Claire Floyd 5, Cassie McLean 5.
KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 9, Vandi Timmons 5, Gracen Bradley 4
BLOCK – CA: Timmons 1, Floyd 1
ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 10.
RECORDS: CA 4-1, 3-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.
Ben Lippen 3
Florence Christian 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach had six aces, three kills, one block in the 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 17-15 loss to Ben Lippen.
Teammate Jessie Weatherford added seven digs and 29 assists.
ACES – FCS: Madison Cash 2, Kylie Stewart 1, Hilton Broach 6, Mary Margaret Sterlings 1.
KILLS – FCS: Stewart 10, Fore 9, Cash 3, Broach 3.
DIGS – FCS: Stewart 21,Jessie Weatherford 7, Sterling 32 ,Broach 11, Sophia Purvis 4.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 1, Cash 1, Brown 1, Broach 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Weatherford 29.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Heathwood Hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: FCS 6-1.
Christian Academy 3
Pee Dee Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy lost 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 to Christian Academy.
The Golden Eagles fell to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 4-2A.
Green Sea Floyds 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico was swept (25-22, 25-13, 25-23) by Green Sea Floyds.
East Clarendon 3
Lake City 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kirby Floyd had eight aces in the 25-6, 25-12, 25-12 win.
Teammate Alyzabeth Floyd added five kills.
Latta 3
Kingstree 0
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Hannah Medlin had four aces and one dig in the 25-2, 25-6, 25-16.
ACES: L: Hannah Medlin 4.
KILLS: L:Gena Stutler 2
DIGS: L: Medlin 1; Caroline Bean 1.
ASSISTS: L: Rylyn Marsh 2.
RECORD: L 1-0, 1-0 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will travel to Marion at 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
