PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls top Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jazmyne Lyde scored a game-high 22 points to help lead South Florence to a 54-49 win over Hartsville in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.

Albany Wilson added 18 points for the Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Region 6-4A).

Hartsville’s (9-8, 2-2) Kindan Dawson led the team with 19 points while teammates Tatiana Fisher and Olivia Murphy added 12 points each.

SOUTH FLORENCE (54)

Jazmyne Lyde 22, Snow 6, Albany Wilson 18, Hudson 2, Coleman 4, Reaves 2.

HARTSVILLE (49)

Kindan Dawson 19, Mitchell 2, Tatiana Fisher 12, Olivia Murphy 12, A. Kind 4.

North Myrtle Beach 58

West Florence 19

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – West Florence’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander scored a game-high five points.

The Knights fell to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A.

WEST FLORENCE (19)