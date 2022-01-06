 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls top Hartsville
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls top Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jazmyne Lyde scored a game-high 22 points to help lead South Florence to a 54-49 win over Hartsville in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.

Albany Wilson added 18 points for the Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Region 6-4A).

Hartsville’s (9-8, 2-2) Kindan Dawson led the team with 19 points while teammates Tatiana Fisher and Olivia Murphy added 12 points each.

SOUTH FLORENCE (54)

Jazmyne Lyde 22, Snow 6, Albany Wilson 18, Hudson 2, Coleman 4, Reaves 2.

HARTSVILLE (49)

Kindan Dawson 19, Mitchell 2, Tatiana Fisher 12, Olivia Murphy 12, A. Kind 4.

North Myrtle Beach 58

West Florence 19

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – West Florence’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander scored a game-high five points.

The Knights fell to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A.

WEST FLORENCE (19)

Mitchell 2, Mack 4, Gerrald 2, Perry 2, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 5, Evans 4.

Pee Dee Academy 42

Florence Christian 31

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Rebecca Hammond scored a game-high 13 points.

Teammate Ashley Martin added 11 points.

Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach also scored a game-high 13 points.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (31)

Sterling 2, Middleton 9, Hilton Broach 13, Cash 3, Bankson 4.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (42)

Ashley Martin 11, Eskridge 1, McCaskill 7, L.Johnson 2, L.Martin 2, Rebecca Hammond 13, Briley 4, A.Johnson 2.

The King’s Academy 44

Governor School 18

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a game-high 21 points.

Governor’s School’s Ambree Miller scored a team-high 11 points.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (44)

Alexander 4, Meredith Hoover 21, Law 7, Doyle 4, Buckley 8.

GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (18)

Vanillas 4, Frias 2, Ambree Miller 11, Fields 1.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pee Dee Academy 58

Florence Christian 35

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 16 points and went over 1,000 points for his career.

Teammate Hudson Spivey added 14 points.

Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high nine points.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (35)

Juw. Huntley 5, Emekah Johnson 9, Jue. Huntley Greene 7, Munn 2, Kelly 6.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (58)

Hughes Elvington 10, Singletary 2, Colton Caulder 10, Hardee 3, Munn 1,Hudson Spivey 14, Cam Weston 16.

Mullins 92

Hemingway 64

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 22 points.

Teammate D.J. Sanders added 17 points.

Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 19 points.

HEMINGWAY (64)

Williams 5, Jamorie Ellis 12, Darrell Jones 19, Tyrek Brown 11, Cantey 1, Rouse 2, Damon Cooper 10, Woods 2, Webb 2.

MULLINS (92)

Johnell Sindab 12, D.J. Sanders 17, Robinson 1, Syree Livingston 13, Swinton 6, Hayes 2, Reed 3, Malachi Watson 22, Torres 2, J.J. Davis 14.

Governor’s School 51

The King’s Academy 36

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Governor’s School’s Payton Baggott scored a team-high 13 points.

The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 14 points.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (36)

Grant Beaton 10, Jaylen Williams 14, Leach 7, Ferrigno 3, Richburg 2.

GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (51)

Thibodeau 5, Grabiec 6, Sterb 5, White 5, Brewer 6, Xanthakos 9, Payton Baggott 13, Hammond 2.

Buford 71

McBee 49

LANCASTER, S.C. – McBee’s Tyrek Wright scored a team-high 15 points.

Teammate Trevor Truell added 12 points.

MCBEE (49)

Trevor Truell 12, Tyrek Wright 15, Evan Sullivan 10, Heidt 5, Clark 2, Morrell 5.

