PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls top Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jazmyne Lyde scored a game-high 22 points to help lead South Florence to a 54-49 win over Hartsville in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Albany Wilson added 18 points for the Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Region 6-4A).
Hartsville’s (9-8, 2-2) Kindan Dawson led the team with 19 points while teammates Tatiana Fisher and Olivia Murphy added 12 points each.
SOUTH FLORENCE (54)
Jazmyne Lyde 22, Snow 6, Albany Wilson 18, Hudson 2, Coleman 4, Reaves 2.
HARTSVILLE (49)
Kindan Dawson 19, Mitchell 2, Tatiana Fisher 12, Olivia Murphy 12, A. Kind 4.
North Myrtle Beach 58
West Florence 19
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – West Florence’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander scored a game-high five points.
The Knights fell to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A.
WEST FLORENCE (19)
Mitchell 2, Mack 4, Gerrald 2, Perry 2, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 5, Evans 4.
Pee Dee Academy 42
Florence Christian 31
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Rebecca Hammond scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Ashley Martin added 11 points.
Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach also scored a game-high 13 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (31)
Sterling 2, Middleton 9, Hilton Broach 13, Cash 3, Bankson 4.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (42)
Ashley Martin 11, Eskridge 1, McCaskill 7, L.Johnson 2, L.Martin 2, Rebecca Hammond 13, Briley 4, A.Johnson 2.
The King’s Academy 44
Governor School 18
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a game-high 21 points.
Governor’s School’s Ambree Miller scored a team-high 11 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (44)
Alexander 4, Meredith Hoover 21, Law 7, Doyle 4, Buckley 8.
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (18)
Vanillas 4, Frias 2, Ambree Miller 11, Fields 1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pee Dee Academy 58
Florence Christian 35
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 16 points and went over 1,000 points for his career.
Teammate Hudson Spivey added 14 points.
Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high nine points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (35)
Juw. Huntley 5, Emekah Johnson 9, Jue. Huntley Greene 7, Munn 2, Kelly 6.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (58)
Hughes Elvington 10, Singletary 2, Colton Caulder 10, Hardee 3, Munn 1,Hudson Spivey 14, Cam Weston 16.
Mullins 92
Hemingway 64
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate D.J. Sanders added 17 points.
Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 19 points.
HEMINGWAY (64)
Williams 5, Jamorie Ellis 12, Darrell Jones 19, Tyrek Brown 11, Cantey 1, Rouse 2, Damon Cooper 10, Woods 2, Webb 2.
MULLINS (92)
Johnell Sindab 12, D.J. Sanders 17, Robinson 1, Syree Livingston 13, Swinton 6, Hayes 2, Reed 3, Malachi Watson 22, Torres 2, J.J. Davis 14.
Governor’s School 51
The King’s Academy 36
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Governor’s School’s Payton Baggott scored a team-high 13 points.
The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 14 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (36)
Grant Beaton 10, Jaylen Williams 14, Leach 7, Ferrigno 3, Richburg 2.
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (51)
Thibodeau 5, Grabiec 6, Sterb 5, White 5, Brewer 6, Xanthakos 9, Payton Baggott 13, Hammond 2.