PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence, Lamar get big road wins

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. − Quarterback LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns as South Florence opened the season with a huge 53-9 victory over Goose Creek late Saturday evening.

The game was delayed a day due to inclement weather/field conditions, and then delayed again by lightning. It did not start until about 9 p.m.

But Sellers and the Bruins made quick work of the 5A Gators. Following a Quincy Rhodes interception, Sellers found Evin Singletary for a 25-yard strike to put South up 7-0.

The SFHS senior signal caller followed that with a touchdown run and then hooked up with Jabray Johnson on a TD strike as the Bruins went up 19-0 after the first quarter.

It was more of the same from South in the second quarter. Shikeem Shilow made it 26-0 with a TD run. Sellers then found Johnson again − this time for a 70-yard pass that gave SF a 32-0 advantage.

A big run by Sellers set up Shilow's second ground score of the game, and he capped off his big night with a 38-yard TD pass to Jayden Sellers as South Florence took a 46-0 lead into halftime.

There was a running clock in the second half per the new SCHSL rule. Goose Creek finally got on board with a safety and a touchdown, but SF's Hunter White finished the scoring with a 25-yard TD run.

The Bruins (1-0) will host Oceanside Collegiate on Friday.

Lamar 44

Hemingway 0

HEMINGWAY − Lamar quarterback Tyler McManus threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns as the Silver Foxes opened the 2022 season with big shutout victory over Hemingway on Saturday evening.

The game was postponed a day due to inclement weather/field conditions on Friday.

Daveon Martin added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Lamar. He had 58 yards on seven carries.

Four different receivers caught TD passes for the Silver Foxes. Travion McPhail led the group with three catches for 80 yards. Montavis Dolford had a pair of grabs for 78 yards while Zori Pierce and Ja'Quan Toney rounded out the scorers.

Toney also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown for Lamar, who held Hemingway to under 50 yards of total offense.

Lamar (1-0) will travel to Dillon on Friday.

SWIMMING

Trinity girls 3rd at Wilson Hall meet

SUMTER − Trinity Collegiate School competed at the Wilson Hall Invitational on Saturday alongside 12 other schools.

The TCS girls took third place overall.

TOP FINISHERS

Girls 200 Medley relay (Ervin, Moeckel, Munoz, Paison), 2nd; Girls 200 Free Relay (Ervin, Moeckel, Munoz, Paison), 2nd; KK Ervin 200 freestyle (2nd); 100 backstroke (2nd); Danielle Moeckel 100 freestyle (2nd); Pilar Munoz 100 backstroke (3rd).