PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence softball defeats Carolina Forest in Pee Dee Pitch-Off
FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence softball defeats Carolina Forest in Pee Dee Pitch-Off

DSC_0528.JPG

South Florence's Payton Perry throws on Friday.

 CALEB REEVES/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence's Alaina Floyd tripled and finished with three RBI at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence to lead South Florence to a 11-2 win over Carolina Forest in softball on Friday.

Teammates KeKe Fulton went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI, and Kameron Cotton went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI of her own.

Wilson Hall 11

West Florence 0

FLORENCE -- West Florence's Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 2.

Hartsville 3

Marlboro County 1

FLORENCE -- Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston struck out 11 and Allie Bailey combined for a no-hitter. Teammate Caydon Thompson went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

Pee Dee Academy 8

Lamar 2

FLORENCE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Allison Carter went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBI. Teammate Lizzie McCaskill went 1 for 2 with a home run and RBI.

Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

LEADING HITTERS − PDA: Lindsey Martin 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Allison Carter 3-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI; Lizzie McCaskill 1-2,HR, 1 RBI; Jordan Perritt 3-3. L: Maddie Dorriety 2-3; Emily Cribb 1-2, 1 RBI.

Aynor 13

East Clarendon 1

FLORENCE -- East Clarendon’s Eden Huth went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Hartsville 7

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

FLORENCE -- Hartsville’s Myah Harvey went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Teammate Olivia Martin went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

West Florence 9

St. John’s 0

FLORENCE -- West Florence’s Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Teammate Summer Holland went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI of her own.

Clarendon Hall 8

East Clarendon 3

FLORENCE -- East CLarendon’s Katey Lee went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Teammate Whitney McElveen went 2 for 2 with a double.

Lamar 8

Waccamaw 7

FLORENCE -- Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 2 for 3 with double and three RBI. Teammate Tatum Weaver went 2 for 2 with a triple and RBI.

OTHERS SCORE: Pee Dee Academy def. Darlington 9-2. Darlington def. Waccamaw 16-5.

BASEBALL

Trinity Collegiate 29

Carolina Academy 0 (4)

LAKE CITY -- Trinity Collegiate’s Cam Jordan went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Teammate Mac Faile went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBI,

LEADING HITTERS − TCS: Cam Jordan 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Mac Faile 2-5, 2B, 4 RBI; Garrett Keen 2-3, 3 RBI.

Pee Dee Academy 12

Lee Academy 0

BISHOPVILLE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Colton Caulder went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

Teammate Hughes Elvington went 3 for 4 with a double with two RBI.

LEADING HITTERS − PDA: Colton Caulder 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Reyn Watson 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Hughes Elvington 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI.

Florence Christian 19

Dillon Christian 3 (5)

DILLON -- Florence Christian's Bradley Shelley went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Austin Howard with 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

LEADING HITTERS − FCS: Bradley Shelley 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Austin Howard 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI.

The King’s Academy 15

Conway Christian 0

FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy’s Gray Borenstein, Lucas Fields and David Leach each had a hit and RBI.

LEADING HITTERS − TKA: Gray Borenstein 1-2, 1 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-1, 1 RBI; Trey Miles 1-3, 1 RBI; David Leach 1-2, 1 RBI.

GIRLS' SOCCER

The King’s Academy 5

Conway Christian 0

FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had four goals, and teammate Leah Moya-Mendez had a goal and assist.

Wilson 9

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON -- Wilson’s Kirsten Price had three goals, and Stuti Patel added two more.

Teammate Camryn Elkins had seven saves.

GIRLS' SOCCER

West Florence 6

Hartsville 0

FLORENCE -- The Knights rolled to a 6-0 victory.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate 67

Mount Zion (N.C.) 56

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH – Trinity Collegiate's Jamie Muldowney scored a game-high 18 points at the USA Prep Nationals.

Teammate LeBron Thomas added 16.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (67)

Thompson 1, LeBron Thomas 16, Djoussa 6 Jamie Muldowney 18, Edwards 7, Taevean Famuntimi-Brown 12, Saragba 7.

PREP BASEBALL/SOFTBALL CAPSULES

