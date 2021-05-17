PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence softball falls, Hartsville baseball stays alive

WALTERBORO, S.C.— Angelle Siders went 2 for 4 with a double, but Colleton County earned a 5-3 victory over the Bruins in teh 4A state softball playoffs Monday.
Teammate Makayla Arceneaux went 2 for 3.
The Bruins will host Midland Valley at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game.
SF;201;000;0;—;3;10;0
CC;102;020;x;—;5;9;0
WP:Whitley Weathers (6 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP: Payton Perry (6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SF: Angelle Siders 2-4, 2B; Larissa Siders 1-2; Gracelyn Flowers 1-3, RBI; Katie Catoe 1-3, RBI; Delaney Timmons 1-3, RBI; Makayla Arceneaux 2-3; Keke Fulton 1-2; Sidney Morgan 1-2.
North Augusta 4
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Madie Andrews got the only hit in Monday's 4A state playoff game.
The Falcons will host May River on Wednesday.
NA;100;003;0;—;4;7;1
D;000;000;0;—;0;1;0
WP:Katelyn Cochran (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). LP: Madie Andrews ( 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D:Andrews 1-2.
Gilbert 3
Dillon 2
GILBERT, S.C. — Dillon’s Logan Price went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI in the 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Ny Wilson went 1 for 3 with a double.
The Wildcats will host Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday.
D;020;000;0;—;2;3;4
G;000;030;x;—;3;2;1
WP: Amaya Kearse (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K). LP: Paige Sherman (6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 1-3; Ny Wilson 1-3, 2B; Logan Price 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.
Aynor 19
Marlboro County 3(5)
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Bailee Barfield went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI in the 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Ramzee Williams went 1 for 3 with a double.
A;04(10);50;—;19;14;0
MC;000;03;—;3;4;2
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Mackenzie Kubas 1-3, RBI; Ramzee Williams 1-3, 2B; Haley Oxendine 1-2; Bailee Barfield 1-2, 2B, RBI.
Marion 6
Woodland 2
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Hailie LeBiedz and Carson Cribb each had two hits in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Olivia Collins went 1 for 2 with a triple.
The Swamp Foxes will travel to Pelion at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
W;000;000;2;—;2;4;5
M;001;500;x;—;6;8;1
WP:Hailie LeBiedz (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). LP: Milligan ( 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Hailie LeBiedz 2-3; Ava Gainey 1-3, RBI; Kylie Johnson 1-4, RBI; Carson Cribb 2-3; Olivia Collins 1-2, 3B; Sheteria Bethea 1-2, RBI.
Latta 17
Timberland 5
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Abigail Cooper went 3 for 6 with a home run, double and six RBI in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Jayla Jackson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
The Vikings will host Barnwell on Wednesday.
L;001;218;5;—;17;13;1
T;010;130;0;—;5;8;5
WP: Jayla Jackson (4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Payon Waddey (6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Abigail Cooper 3-6, HR, 2B, 6 RBI; Jayla Jackson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Jena Stutler 3-6; Maddie Berry 1-3; Elizabeth Brown 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Emily Smith 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Aveil Lovell 1-2, RBI.
Lake View 4
East Clarendon 3
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Spivey Evans' double scored Kaleigh Blackmon and Zandasia McNeil to give Lake View a 4-3 advantage in the top of the seventh inning in the 1A state playoffs.
Evans went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
East Clarendon’s Hope Azurdia went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
The Wild Gators will host the district championship at 6 p.m. on Friday while the Wolverines will host an elimination game on Wednesday.
LV;001;001;2;—;4;8;0
EC:000;021;0;—;3;6;1
WP:Raven Locklear (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 8 K). LP: Maddie Newsome (7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Emma King 2-4, 1 RBI; Spivey Evans 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Locklear 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Hollie Scott 1-3; Becca Cox 1-3; Zandasia McNeil 1-3. EC: Hope Azudia 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Hannah Hickman 1-4, 2 RBI; Randi Lynn Holcombe 1-3; Newsome 2-3.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
Johnsonville 1
BAMBERG, S.C. — Johnsonville’s CeCe Lamb went 2 for 3 at the 1A state playoffs.
The Flashes will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
J;000;010;0;—;1;2;3
B-E;031;000;x;—;4;6;1
WP: Riley Jackson (7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). LP: Hannah Graham (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: CeCe Lamb 2-3.
Carvers Bay 15
Palmetto Scholars 3 (5)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Palmetto Scholars in five innings in the 1A state playoffs.
The Bears will travel to Johnsonville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Hartsville 5
North Myrtle Beach 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Ashani McFarland went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the 4A state playoffs.
The Red Foxes will travel to Airport on Wednesday.
NMB;100;000;0;—;1;4;1
H;011;012;x;—;5;5;1
WP: Owen Morris (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). LP: Cam Freeman (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS –H: Cam Cannarella 1-2; Ashani McFarland 2-4, RBI; Taylor 1-2; Chapman Parker 1-4.
Bishop England 12
Marlboro County 1 (5)
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jessie Williams went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Micheal Norris went 1 for 3 with a double.
BE;000;255;—;12;8;0
MC;100;00;—;1;5;3
LEADING HITTERS – MC:Tristan Hunt 1-3; Micheal Norris 1-3, 2B; Jessie Williams 2-3, 1 RBI; Levi Radford 1-2.
Ridge Springs-Monetta 6
McBee 4
MONETTA, S.C. — McBee fell to Ridge Springs-Monetta in the 1A state playoffs.
The Panthers will host Southside Christian on Wednesday.
Lake View 3
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
BAMBERG, S.C. — Lake View’s Braxton Dimery went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Thomas Skipper pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11.
The Wild Gators will host the district championship on Friday.
LV;000;020;1;—;3;8;1
B-E;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
WP: Thomas Skipper (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K). LP: Chandler Brown (6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Braxton Dimery 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Chris McGill 1-4; Micheal McDaniel 2-3; Luke Price 1-4, 2B; Micheal McInnis 1-2.
East Clarendon 6
Green Sea Floyds 1
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom went 2 for 3 with a double , triple and an RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Raulston McKenzie went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
GSF;000;010;0;—;1;5;1
EC;100;032;x;—;6;8;1
WP: Kyler Odom(6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Raulston McKenzie 2-3, RBI; Phillip Black 1-4, RBI; Odom 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI; Grant Barrineau 1-3, RBI; Gage Brown 1-3; Blake Lee 1-2.
Lowcountry Leadership 10
Carvers Bay 6
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — Carvers Bay fall to Lowcountry Leadership in the 1A state playoffs.
BOYS' GOLF
Hartsville's Pulling leads way for Red Foxes at 4A state meet
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.— Hartsville’s Jacob Pulling shot an 81 as Hartsville shot a 348 at the 4A state championship at Dolphin Head Golf Club.
West Florence’s Jack Seward shot an 82 as an individual.
A.C. Flora leads the team standings with a 294.
Lancaster's Trey Crenshaw leads overall with a 70.
HARTSVILLE (348)
Drew Andrews 84, Jacob Pulling 81, Rodney Atkinson 92, Blake Weatherford 91.
Chesterfield's Wallace shoots 86 on opening day of 2A state tourney
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Dawson Wallace shot an 86 to lead Chesterfield to a total of 374 at the 2A state championship at the Country Club of Newberry.
Latta’s Brenna She’Miller shot a 87 while the team shot a 376.
Christ Church leads with a 285 and William Jennings led the individuals with a 69.
LATTA (376)
Brenna She’Miller 87, Easton Anderson 102, Nathan Hollowman 94, Jacob Edwards 93.
CHESTERFIELD (374)
Dawson Wallace 86, Tucker Jenkins 92, Brandon Flinchum 94, Conner Tarelton 106.
BOYS' TENNIS
Jones goes 1-2 at state tournament
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’ s Anish Jones went 1-2 at the Class 5A/4A singles state tournament at Florence Tennis Center.
Jones defeated Jack Huges (Wando) 6-2, 6-4, and lost to Spartanburg's Jack Coleman 6-7 (7-1), 6-3 (13-11). He had to retire to Juan Arbelaez of Nation Ford.
Hannah-Pamplico's Poston competes in 2A tourney
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s McCray Poston went 0-2 at the 3A/1A singles state tournament at the Florence Tennis Center.
Poston lost to Mateo David (Landrum) 6-3, 6-1 and Petton Davis (Gilbert) 8-1.