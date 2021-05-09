PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence softball falls to NMB 7-6

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. − The South Florence softball team fell to North Myrtle Beach 7-6 on Saturday.

The Bruins dropped to 7-3 in Region 6-4A play and will face off against rival West Florence in a pair of games this week. The first contest is set for Monday at 6 p.m. at SFHS and the second will be at West on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as well.

Larissa Siders drove in a pair for the Bruins as did Payton Perry. Gracelyn Flowers and Katie Catoe also each picked up an RBI.

Perry took the loss on the mound, but of the seven runs given up, only two were earned. She struck out two and walked two.

Dillon 7

Latta 3

DILLON, S.C. − Logan Grice and Cierra Grice each had two hits with Logan driving in a pair of runs in the Wildcats' victory.

Abby Bristow and Qy Wilson both scored twice and each drove in a run for Dillon.

Paige Sherman got the win on the mound after tossing all seven innings and allowing three runs, none earned, on seven hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.