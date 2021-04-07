 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence tops West Florence in Diamond Challenge title game
0 comments
WEDNESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence tops West Florence in Diamond Challenge title game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NEW SOUTH FLORENCE LOGO.jpg

CHERAW, S.C.— Aydin Palmer's single to center field scored Mikey Morris to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth as South Florence defeated rival West Florence 7-6  in the championship game at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw High School on Wednesday.

George Floyd hit a two-run double to give West Florence a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning. He led the Knights going 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Teammate Dylan Snyder went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

South was led by Palmer who went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

WF;103;020;0;— 6;7;2

SF;002;212;x;—; 7:7;1

WP — Hunter Matthews ( 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — George Floyd (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS WF: Brock Shelor 1-1, Dylan Snyder 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; George Floyd 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; John Coble 1-3; Ty Suggs 1-3. SF: Aydin Palmer 3-3, 2 2B, RBI; Landon Matthews 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Luke Miller 1-2; Mikey Morris 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.

Trinity Collegiate 4

Chesterfield 2

CHERAW, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate’s Jacob Adams went 1 for 3 with two RBI in the third-place game at Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw HS.

Teammate Cameron Jordan went 2 for 2.

Chesterfield’s Colton Starling went 1 for 3 with a triple.

Teammate Adam Bytheway went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

C;010;10;— ;2;3;2

TCS;002;2x;—:4;8;3

WP — Tanner Hall ( 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP — Zane Davis ( 4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).

LEADING HITTERS — C: Colton Starling 1-3, 3B; Josh Adams 1-2; Adam Bytheway 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI. TCS: Caleb Rogers 1-3; Cam Jordan 2-2; Dalton Moody 2-3, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Nick Ramanoli 1-2, 1 RBI; Hall 1-2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert