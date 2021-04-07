PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence tops West Florence in Diamond Challenge title game

CHERAW, S.C.— Aydin Palmer's single to center field scored Mikey Morris to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth as South Florence defeated rival West Florence 7-6 in the championship game at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw High School on Wednesday.

George Floyd hit a two-run double to give West Florence a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning. He led the Knights going 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Teammate Dylan Snyder went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

South was led by Palmer who went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

WF;103;020;0;— 6;7;2

SF;002;212;x;—; 7:7;1

WP — Hunter Matthews ( 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — George Floyd (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS WF: Brock Shelor 1-1, Dylan Snyder 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; George Floyd 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; John Coble 1-3; Ty Suggs 1-3. SF: Aydin Palmer 3-3, 2 2B, RBI; Landon Matthews 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Luke Miller 1-2; Mikey Morris 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.

