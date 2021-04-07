PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence tops West Florence in Diamond Challenge title game

CHERAW, S.C.— Aydin Palmer's single to center field scored Mikey Morris to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth as South Florence defeated rival West Florence 7-6 in the championship game at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw High School on Wednesday.
George Floyd hit a two-run double to give West Florence a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning. He led the Knights going 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Teammate Dylan Snyder went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
South was led by Palmer who went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Teammate Landon Matthews went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
WF;103;020;0;— 6;7;2
SF;002;212;x;—; 7:7;1
WP — Hunter Matthews ( 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — George Floyd (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS WF: Brock Shelor 1-1, Dylan Snyder 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; George Floyd 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; John Coble 1-3; Ty Suggs 1-3. SF: Aydin Palmer 3-3, 2 2B, RBI; Landon Matthews 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Luke Miller 1-2; Mikey Morris 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
Trinity Collegiate 4
Chesterfield 2
CHERAW, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate’s Jacob Adams went 1 for 3 with two RBI in the third-place game at Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw HS.
Teammate Cameron Jordan went 2 for 2.
Chesterfield’s Colton Starling went 1 for 3 with a triple.
Teammate Adam Bytheway went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
C;010;10;— ;2;3;2
TCS;002;2x;—:4;8;3
WP — Tanner Hall ( 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP — Zane Davis ( 4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Colton Starling 1-3, 3B; Josh Adams 1-2; Adam Bytheway 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI. TCS: Caleb Rogers 1-3; Cam Jordan 2-2; Dalton Moody 2-3, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Nick Ramanoli 1-2, 1 RBI; Hall 1-2.