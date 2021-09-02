 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball swept by North Myrtle Beach
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball swept by North Myrtle Beach

South Florence vs. North Myrtle(30).jpg

South Florence's volleyball team celebrates a point during its loss Thursday to North Myrtle Beach.

 ALEX BERGFELD/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated South Florence 3-0 in volleyball action on Thursday night.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 26-24.

The Bruins fell to 0-2, 0-1 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Darlington on Tuesday.

Hartsville 3

West Florence 1

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville defeated West Florence 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-19.

The Knights’ Rion Caldwell had four aces, seven kills, two assists, one blocks, and eight digs.

ACES: WF: Rion Caldwell 4, Izzy White 4, Reagan Dubose 1.

KILLS: WF: White 8, Caldwell 7, Grace Howard 5, Monica Schenk 3.

ASSISTS: WF: Caldwell 2, Rachel Herod 10, Hayes 1, Dubose 9.

DIGS: WF: Howard 3, Caldwell 8, Herod 4, White 3, Schenk 1, Jay’anah Yelton 10, Hayes 1, Dubose 1, Logan Moore 5, Oakley 1, Madi Dubose 1.

BLOCKS: WF: Schenk 5, Caldwell 1, Hayes 4, White 1, Howard 1.

Carolina Academy 3

Dillon Christian 0

DILLON, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Gracen Bradley had three aces, six kills and six digs in the 25-22, 25-9, 25-16 win.

The Bobcats improved to 5-0 and will travel to Conway Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7, Gracen Bradley 3, Clare Floyd 2, Sydney Jacobs 1.

KILLS:CA: A.G. Bradley 7, G.Bradley 6, Ruby Kate Amos 5, C.Floyd 5, Hayley Hurst 3, Zyniah McClam 2.

ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 21.

DIGS: CA: C.Floyd 7, G. Bradley 6, A.G. Bradley 4, Cassie McLean 2.

BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 3.

Governor’s School 3

Emmanuel Christian 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Governor’s School defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.

The Crusaders’ Michaela Bkackmon had two aces and seven assists.

ACES: ECS: Michaela Blackmon 2, Maddie Oliver 2, Emma Shy 2.

KILLS: ECS: Shy 3, Oliver 2.

ASSISTS: ECS: Blackmon 7.

BLOCKS: ECS: Oliver 1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

West Florence 6

Wilson 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — West Florence’s Elle Brannon defeated Esther Coward in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-3.

SINGLES

Kate Sansbury (WF) def.Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Esther Coward 6-2, 6-3; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-1; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Frances Coward 6-3, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Amy Smith/ Caroline Collins (WF) def, Gray Bryan/ Emma Sides 6-0, 6-1.

South Florence 7

North Myrtle Beach 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Carolina McKenzie defeated Jocelyn Nguyen in No. 2 singes 6-3, 6-2.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def.Rachel Grove 6-1, 6-2; Carolina McKienzie (SF) def. Jocelyn Nguyen 6-3, 6-2; Val Echandy (SF) def. Elisa Zamrik 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Claire Kingston 6-0, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Aneika Mai 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Nance/ C.McKenzie(SF) def. Grove/ Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Brock/ Faith Miller (SF) def. Nikki/ Alice 6-1, 6-1

Trinity Collegiate 6

Hammond 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Adeline Lundy in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Adeline Lundy 6-0, 6-0; Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Rhett Brabham 6-0, 6-1;Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Anna Grace Fulda 6-0, 6-1;Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. May Malanuk 6-1, 6-1;Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Grace Beachum 6-2, 6-1;Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Lyndsay Moore 6-0, 6-2,

Carolina Academy 9

Laurence Manning 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Camryn Dunlop in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Camryn Dunlop 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-2, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Bri Finney 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Bryce Erickson 6-2, 6-0; Lake Kilman (CA) def. Emily Isgett 6-0, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Marlanna Lee 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Weaver/ Matthews (CA) def. Dunlop/ Finney 8-0; Cameron/ Brown (CA) def. DiDonato/ Erickson 8-2; Killman/ Hunt (CA) def. Isqett/ Lee 8-1.

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence finishes 8th

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. —West Florence’s Madeline Ateyeh shot a 89 as the team finished eighth with a 381 at the Ponderosa Tournament at Ponderosa CC.

Blythewood won the event with a 285.

WEST FLORENCE (191)

Taylor Pleasant 101, Julia Kleine 99,Natalee Butcher 92,, Madeline Ateyah 89.

