PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball swept by North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated South Florence 3-0 in volleyball action on Thursday night.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 26-24.
The Bruins fell to 0-2, 0-1 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Darlington on Tuesday.
Hartsville 3
West Florence 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville defeated West Florence 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-19.
The Knights’ Rion Caldwell had four aces, seven kills, two assists, one blocks, and eight digs.
ACES: WF: Rion Caldwell 4, Izzy White 4, Reagan Dubose 1.
KILLS: WF: White 8, Caldwell 7, Grace Howard 5, Monica Schenk 3.
ASSISTS: WF: Caldwell 2, Rachel Herod 10, Hayes 1, Dubose 9.
DIGS: WF: Howard 3, Caldwell 8, Herod 4, White 3, Schenk 1, Jay’anah Yelton 10, Hayes 1, Dubose 1, Logan Moore 5, Oakley 1, Madi Dubose 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Schenk 5, Caldwell 1, Hayes 4, White 1, Howard 1.
Carolina Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
DILLON, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Gracen Bradley had three aces, six kills and six digs in the 25-22, 25-9, 25-16 win.
The Bobcats improved to 5-0 and will travel to Conway Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7, Gracen Bradley 3, Clare Floyd 2, Sydney Jacobs 1.
KILLS:CA: A.G. Bradley 7, G.Bradley 6, Ruby Kate Amos 5, C.Floyd 5, Hayley Hurst 3, Zyniah McClam 2.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 21.
DIGS: CA: C.Floyd 7, G. Bradley 6, A.G. Bradley 4, Cassie McLean 2.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 3.
Governor’s School 3
Emmanuel Christian 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Governor’s School defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.
The Crusaders’ Michaela Bkackmon had two aces and seven assists.
ACES: ECS: Michaela Blackmon 2, Maddie Oliver 2, Emma Shy 2.
KILLS: ECS: Shy 3, Oliver 2.
ASSISTS: ECS: Blackmon 7.
BLOCKS: ECS: Oliver 1.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 6
Wilson 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — West Florence’s Elle Brannon defeated Esther Coward in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-3.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def.Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Esther Coward 6-2, 6-3; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-1; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Frances Coward 6-3, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Amy Smith/ Caroline Collins (WF) def, Gray Bryan/ Emma Sides 6-0, 6-1.
South Florence 7
North Myrtle Beach 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Carolina McKenzie defeated Jocelyn Nguyen in No. 2 singes 6-3, 6-2.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def.Rachel Grove 6-1, 6-2; Carolina McKienzie (SF) def. Jocelyn Nguyen 6-3, 6-2; Val Echandy (SF) def. Elisa Zamrik 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Claire Kingston 6-0, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Aneika Mai 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C.McKenzie(SF) def. Grove/ Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Brock/ Faith Miller (SF) def. Nikki/ Alice 6-1, 6-1
Trinity Collegiate 6
Hammond 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Adeline Lundy in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Adeline Lundy 6-0, 6-0; Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Rhett Brabham 6-0, 6-1;Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Anna Grace Fulda 6-0, 6-1;Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. May Malanuk 6-1, 6-1;Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Grace Beachum 6-2, 6-1;Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Lyndsay Moore 6-0, 6-2,
Carolina Academy 9
Laurence Manning 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Camryn Dunlop in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Camryn Dunlop 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-2, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Bri Finney 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Bryce Erickson 6-2, 6-0; Lake Kilman (CA) def. Emily Isgett 6-0, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Marlanna Lee 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Matthews (CA) def. Dunlop/ Finney 8-0; Cameron/ Brown (CA) def. DiDonato/ Erickson 8-2; Killman/ Hunt (CA) def. Isqett/ Lee 8-1.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence finishes 8th
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. —West Florence’s Madeline Ateyeh shot a 89 as the team finished eighth with a 381 at the Ponderosa Tournament at Ponderosa CC.
Blythewood won the event with a 285.
WEST FLORENCE (191)
Taylor Pleasant 101, Julia Kleine 99,Natalee Butcher 92,, Madeline Ateyah 89.