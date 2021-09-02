PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball swept by North Myrtle Beach

Dillon Christian 0

DILLON, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Gracen Bradley had three aces, six kills and six digs in the 25-22, 25-9, 25-16 win.

The Bobcats improved to 5-0 and will travel to Conway Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7, Gracen Bradley 3, Clare Floyd 2, Sydney Jacobs 1.

KILLS:CA: A.G. Bradley 7, G.Bradley 6, Ruby Kate Amos 5, C.Floyd 5, Hayley Hurst 3, Zyniah McClam 2.

ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 21.

DIGS: CA: C.Floyd 7, G. Bradley 6, A.G. Bradley 4, Cassie McLean 2.

BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 3.

Governor’s School 3

Emmanuel Christian 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Governor’s School defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.

The Crusaders’ Michaela Bkackmon had two aces and seven assists.