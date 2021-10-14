PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball, West Florence girls' tennis get rivalry wins

FLORENCE, S.C. — Leilani Campbell had two aces, 11 kills and one block to helop lead South Florence to a 14-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 16-14 come-from-behind victory over West Florence on Thursday in high school volleyball action.

West Florence’s Grace Howard had two aces, seven kills and three blocks

ACES- SF: Leilani Campbell 7, Nakalia Ellis 3. WF: Grace Howard 2, Rion Caldwell 2, Rachel Howard 3, Jordyn Perry 3, Elizabeth White 7.

KILLS: SF: Campbell 11, Kentara Fulton 4,Ellis 4, Courtney Fulmore 3. WF: Howard 7, Caldwell 12, Herod 2, White 11, Monica Schenk 3, Michaela Hayes 3.

BLOCKS: SF: Campbell 1, Katlyn Young-Coleman 2, Brooke Jenkins 3,Ellis 2. WF: Howard 3, Herod 1, White 1,Hayes 1.

ASSISTS: WF: Herod 25, Regan Dubose 10, Sarah Temple 2.

DIGS:SF: Larissa Siders 6, Ransome Strickland 14, Young-Coleman 2, Ellis 2, Fulmore 1, Emmie Mozen 3. WF: Caldwell 3, Herod 5, Perry 19, White 9, Hayes 3, Abigail Parr 2, R. Dubose 2,Logan Moore 4, Emma Oakley 1, Madi Dubose 2.

Lake View 3

Aynor 1