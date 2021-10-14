 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball, West Florence girls' tennis get rivalry wins
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence volleyball, West Florence girls' tennis get rivalry wins

  • Updated
West Florence vs. South Florence Volleyball

The South Florence volleyball team rallied for a 3-2 victory over rival West Florence on Thursday at the SFHS gymnasium.

 ALEX BERGFELD / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Leilani Campbell had two aces, 11 kills and one block to helop lead South Florence to a 14-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 16-14 come-from-behind victory over West Florence on Thursday in high school volleyball action.

West Florence’s Grace Howard had two aces, seven kills and three blocks

ACES- SF: Leilani Campbell 7, Nakalia Ellis 3. WF: Grace Howard 2, Rion Caldwell 2, Rachel Howard 3, Jordyn Perry 3, Elizabeth White 7.

KILLS: SF: Campbell 11, Kentara Fulton 4,Ellis 4, Courtney Fulmore 3. WF: Howard 7, Caldwell 12, Herod 2, White 11, Monica Schenk 3, Michaela Hayes 3.

BLOCKS: SF: Campbell 1, Katlyn Young-Coleman 2, Brooke Jenkins 3,Ellis 2. WF: Howard 3, Herod 1, White 1,Hayes 1.

ASSISTS: WF: Herod 25, Regan Dubose 10, Sarah Temple 2.

DIGS:SF: Larissa Siders 6, Ransome Strickland 14, Young-Coleman 2, Ellis 2, Fulmore 1, Emmie Mozen 3. WF: Caldwell 3, Herod 5, Perry 19, White 9, Hayes 3, Abigail Parr 2, R. Dubose 2,Logan Moore 4, Emma Oakley 1, Madi Dubose 2.

Lake View 3

Aynor 1

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Zandasia McNeil had six aces and 19 kills in the 14-25, 25-14, 25-13, and 25-22 victory.

The Wild Gators improved to 15-0 overall and 8-0 Region 5-A and will play Estill in the SCHSL 1A state playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ACES: LV: Zandaisa McNeil 6, Mamie Grossetti 2, Baxleigh Arnette 2 .

KILLS: LV: Grossetti 12, McNeil 19, Rebecca Cox 5, Tianaa Hamilton 18, Arnette 7, Spivey Evans 2..

ASSISTS: LV: Evans 29, Emma King 4,Grossetti 3.

DIGS: LV: King 28, Grossetti 12, Elizabeth Morgan 10,Evans 14, Arnette 2, Raven Locklear 6.

Marion 3

Lee Central 2

MARION, S.C. —Marion defeated Lee Central 25-16, 15-25, 16-25, 25-19, and 15-13.

The King’s Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had one ace, 16 assists, two kills, one block and one dig in the 25-20, 25-11, 24-26, and 25-21 win.

ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 1, Kelsey Kirby 4, Frances Padgett 4, Kaiden Doriety 7.

KILLS: TKA: Hoover 2, Kirby 2, Caitlyn Cooksey 7, Padgett 3.

ASSISTS:TKA: Hoover 16.

DIGS: TKA: Hoover 5.

BLOCKS TKA: Hoover 1.

Carolina Academy 3

Conway Christian 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had 12 aces, two kills, 18 assists, one block and two digs in the 25-8, 25-10 and 25-13 win.

The Bobcats improved to 17-1.

ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 12, Clare Floyd 2, Cassie McLean 2, Sydney Jacobs 2, Gabby Hewitt 2, Hayley Hurst 1.

KILLS: CA: Floyd 11, Ruby Kate Amos 6, A.G. Bradley 2, Maggie Johnson 1.

ASSISTS:CA: A.G. Bradley 18.

BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 1, Amos 1.

DIGS: CA: McLean 4, A.G. Bradley 2, FLoyd 2, Katelyn Barr 2, Zyniah McClam 1.

Florence Christian 3

East Clarendon 1

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian defeated East Clarendon 25-11, 26-22, 22-25 and 29-27.

The Wolverines’ Liberty Whack had seven aces and Lani Kirbyu added six digs.

ACES: EC: Liberty Whack 7

DIGS: EC: Lani Kirby 6.

Pee Dee Academy 3

Dillon Christian 1

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Abby Johnson three aces, 13 kills, 13 digs and three blocks in the 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-10 win.

The Eagles improved to 12-8.

ACES: PDA: Abby Johnson 3.

KILLS:PDA: Ashley Marin 14, Allie Briley 9, Johnson 13.

ASSISTS:PDA: Rebecca Hammond 16, Ava Fowler 14.

DIGS: PDA: Leah Johnson 9, Martin 7, Briley 15, Hammond 12, Johnson 13.

BLOCKS: PDA: Johnson 3, Hammond 3, Martin 1.

Christian Academy 3

Marlboro Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Christian Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 25-11, 25-22 and 25-21.

Emmanuel 3

Maranatha 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Emily Bachman had seven aces and three kills in the 25-18, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-18 win.

ACES: ECS: Emily Bachman 7, Hannah Cassidy 6, Kendal McLaughlin 1, Emma Shy 8, Mackenzie Beck 2, Maci Powell 1, Michaela Blackmon 2.

KILLS:ECS: Bachman 3, Cassidy 1, Livvy McElveen 9, McLaughlin 6, Shy 10, Maddie Oliver 3

ASSISTS:ECS: Blackmon 16, Oliver 5.

GIRLS' TENNIS

West Florence 4

South Florence 2

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Elle Brannon defeated Carolina McKenzie in No. 2 singles 6-3, 7-6.

South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Kate Sansbury in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Kate Sansbury 6-2, 6-1; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-3, 7-6; Val Echandy (SF) def. Kennedy Horne 6-1, 6-4; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-2, 6-3; Emma Watford (WF) def. Morgan Brock 6-2, 7-6.

DOUBLES

Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Faith Miller/ Anna Patterson 6-2, 6-4.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS

Myrtle Beach 4

West Florence 3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Elle Brannon defeated Maura Wilson in No. 2 singles 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 10-5.

SINGLES

M.C. Hammock (MB) def. Kate Sansbury 7-6(7-1), 5-7, 10-7; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Maura Wilson 5-7, 7-6(7-2), 10-5; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Kennedy Horne 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 ; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Elizabeth Raynor 6-4, 6-3; Blake Sparks (MB) def. Emma Watford 4-6, 6-1, 12-10.

DOUBLES

Maura Wilson/ Liza Martin (MB) def. Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith 6-1, 6-2; Sansbury/ Horne (WF) def. Hammock/ Patel 6-2, 6-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Andrews 3

Marion 0

ANDREWS, S.C. — Andrews defeated Marion 25-10, 25-12 and 25-7.

