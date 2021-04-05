PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence, West Florence each win two at Founders FCU Diamond Challenge

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — J.R. Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead South Florence to a 6-1 over Wilson at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Chesterfield High School in baseball action on Monday.
Teammate Aydin Palmer went 2 for 3 with a double.
Wilson’s Dylan Abbott went 1 for 1 with a double.
SF;103;02;—;6;10;1
W;000;10;—;1;3;1
WP —Luke Miller ( 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 8 K). LP — Trent Blackmon (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: Aydin Palmer 2-3, 2B; Stone Osborne 1-3, 1 RBI; JR Williams 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Luke MIller 3-3, 1 RBI; Dawon Joyner 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Noah Moore 1-3; Denziel Brown 1-3. W: Deuce Perry 1-3; Dylan Abbott 1-1, 2B; Danny Robert 1-2.
South Florence 10
McBee 0
CHESTERFIELD, S.C.— South Florence’s Stone Osborne went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBI at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Chesterfield HS. in baseball on Monday.
Teammate Aydin Palmer went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
McBee’s Dawson Wellmon went 2 for 2.
M;000;0;—;0;3;1
SF;150;4;—;10;8;0
WP — Mason Lynch (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). LP — Trevor Trull (3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: Stone Osborne 2-3, HR, 5 RBI; JR Williams 1-2, 2B; Luke Miller 1-2; Landon Brown 1-1; Landon Matthew 1-2, 2B; Aydin Palmer 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI. M:Dawson Wellmom 2-2; Trull 1-2.
West Florence 8
Darlington 0
CHERAW, S.C.— West Florence’s Josh Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw HS.
Teammate Bryson Graves went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Darlington’s Tyler Berry and Garrett Keen each had a hit.
WF;012;23;—;8;8;0
D;000;00;—;0;3;4
WP — Coleman Kelly (5IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). LP — Ashley Avin ( 5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WF: Josh Williams 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-3, 1 RBI; George Floyd 1-3; Harley Davis 1-3, 1 RBI; Bryson Graves 2-2, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 1-2, 1 RBI. D: Garrett Keen 1-1; Tyler Berry 1-1.
West Florence 12
Lewisville 0 (3)
CHERAW, S.C. — George Floyd went 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead West Florence to a 12-0 win over Lewisville at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Cheraw HS in baseball on Monday.
Teammate Coleman Kelly went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
WF;084;—;12;10;0
L;000;—;0;1;3
WP — George Floyd (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Christian Yonder ( 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WF: John Coble 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Josh Williams 1-2; Dylan Snyder 1-3,1 RBI; Floyd 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Coleman Kelly 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Wilson 1-1, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 1-2.
Cheraw 5
Crestwood 1
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Malachi McManus and Logan Byrd each had a hit and an RBI at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge.
Teammate Tyson Hall went 1 for 2 with a double.
CR;000;10;—;1;4;1
CH;300;2x;—;5;3;1
WP — Lucas Morgan(4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Hillard ( 4 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — CH: Logan Byrd 1-3, 1 RBI; Tyson Hall 1-2, 2B; Malachi McManus 1-2, 1 RBI.
McBee 4
Central 0
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — McBee defeated Central 4-0 at the Founders FCU Founders Challenge at Chesterfield HS.
Central 4
Darlington 2
CHESTERFIELD, S.C.— Central defeated Darlington 4-2 at the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Chesterfield HS.
Hartsville 20
Bullitt Central (Ky.) 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Hartsville defeated Bullitt Central (Ky.) 20-1 at the Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach.
Hartsville 8
Bullitt East (Ky.)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Hartsville defeated Bullitt East (Ky.) 8-1 at the Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach.
LATE SATURDAY
TRACK & FIELD
Wilson boys 5th, girls 8th at Beach Run Invitational
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Wilson's boys track & field team finished fifth overall and the girls took 8th on Saturday at Doug Shaw Stadium in the Beach Run Invitational.
Chris McFadden won two events for the Tigers and was also a member of the 4x200 relay team that took first place. McFadden won the 200M (22.76) and the 400M (50.75) races.
He combined with Montrell Goodson, Ciondre Singleton and Deionte McClinton for the relay victory. McClinton also took first place overall in the 110 Hurdles (15.66).
Ty'Ree Matthews rounded out the list of top performers with a third-place finish in the shot put (39' 9 3/4).
On the girls' side, Kaylanna Burroughs took home a pair of third-place finishes in the Long Jump (15' 9 3/4) and the 800M race (2:30.81).