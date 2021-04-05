PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence, West Florence each win two at Founders FCU Diamond Challenge

LATE SATURDAY

TRACK & FIELD

Wilson boys 5th, girls 8th at Beach Run Invitational

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Wilson's boys track & field team finished fifth overall and the girls took 8th on Saturday at Doug Shaw Stadium in the Beach Run Invitational.

Chris McFadden won two events for the Tigers and was also a member of the 4x200 relay team that took first place. McFadden won the 200M (22.76) and the 400M (50.75) races.

He combined with Montrell Goodson, Ciondre Singleton and Deionte McClinton for the relay victory. McClinton also took first place overall in the 110 Hurdles (15.66).

Ty'Ree Matthews rounded out the list of top performers with a third-place finish in the shot put (39' 9 3/4).

On the girls' side, Kaylanna Burroughs took home a pair of third-place finishes in the Long Jump (15' 9 3/4) and the 800M race (2:30.81).