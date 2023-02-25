ANDERSON, S.C. − A pair of wrestlers made history Saturday as South Florence's Kennedy Williams and Hartsville's Rylee Berghorn earned state titles at the 4A individual state championship meet at the Anderson Civic Center.
Both became the first wrestlers to capture girls' state crowns for their respective schools, and Williams earned the first state wrestling title ever for the Bruins.
BASEBALL
Darlington 6
Chesterfield 0
WP: Shemar Simes (7 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 4 BB, 14 K). LP: Landon Vick (5 IP, 0 ER, H, 2 BB, 7 K)
LEADING HITTERS: D: Shemar Simes 2-4, 2B; Chuck Keith 1-3, RBI, BB, R; Gage McKenzie 1-4, 2B, RBI; Dontavious Wilson 1-3, RBI, R; Emmanuel Pendergrass 1-3, 2B, R. C: Rocket Watford 2 BB
RECORDS: D 1-0; C 0-1