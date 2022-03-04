PREP ROUNDUP: South Softball defeats Carolina Forest in Pee Dee Pitch-Off

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence's Alaina Floyd tripled and finished with three RBI at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence to lead South Florence to a 11-2 win over Carolina Forest in softball on Friday.
Teammates KeKe Fulton went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI, and Kameron Cotton went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI of her own.
Wilson Hall 11
West Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 2.
Hartsville 3
Marlboro County 1
FLORENCE -- Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston struck out 11 and Allie Bailey combined for a no-hitter. Teammate Caydon Thompson went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 8
Lamar 2
FLORENCE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Allison Carter went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBI. Teammate Lizzie McCaskill went 1 for 2 with a home run and RBI.
Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: Lindsey Martin 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Allison Carter 3-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI; Lizzie McCaskill 1-2,HR, 1 RBI; Jordan Perritt 3-3. L: Maddie Dorriety 2-3; Emily Cribb 1-2, 1 RBI.
Aynor 13
East Clarendon 1
FLORENCE -- East Clarendon’s Eden Huth went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Hartsville 7
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
FLORENCE -- Hartsville’s Myah Harvey went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Teammate Olivia Martin went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
West Florence 9
St. John’s 0
FLORENCE -- West Florence’s Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Teammate Summer Holland went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI of her own.
Clarendon Hall 8
East Clarendon 3
FLORENCE -- East CLarendon’s Katey Lee went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Teammate Whitney McElveen went 2 for 2 with a double.
Lamar 8
Waccamaw 7
FLORENCE -- Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 2 for 3 with double and three RBI. Teammate Tatum Weaver went 2 for 2 with a triple and RBI.
OTHERS SCORE: Pee Dee Academy def. Darlington 9-2. Darlington def. Waccamaw 16-5.
BASEBALL
Trinity Collegiate 29
Carolina Academy 0 (4)
LAKE CITY -- Trinity Collegiate’s Cam Jordan went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Mac Faile went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBI,
LEADING HITTERS: TCS; Cam Jordan 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Mac Faile 2-5, 2B, 4 RBI; Garrett Keen 2-3, 3 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 12
Lee Academy 0
BISHOPVILLE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Colton Caulder went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Hughes Elvington went 3 for 4 with a double with two RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: PDA: Colton Caulder 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Reyn Watson 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Hughes Elvington 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Florence Christian 19
Dillon Christian 3 (5)
DILLON -- Florence Christian's Bradley Shelley went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Austin Howard with 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: FCS: Bradley Shelley 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Austin Howard 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI.
The King’s Academy 15
Conway Christian 0
FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy’s Gray Borenstein, Lucas Fields and David Leach each had a hit and RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: TKA: Gray Borenstein 1-2, 1 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-1, 1 RBI; Trey Miles 1-3, 1 RBI; David Leach 1-2, 1 RBI.
GIRLS' SOCCER
The King’s Academy 5
Conway Christian 0
FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had four goals, and teammate Leah Moya-Mendez had a goal and assist.
Wilson 9
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON -- Wilson’s Kirsten Price had three goals, and Stuti Patel added two more.
Teammate Camryn Elkins had seven saves.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 6
Hartsville 0
FLORENCE -- The Knights rolled to victory.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 67
Mount Zion (N.C.) 56
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH– Trinity Collegiate's Jamie Muldowney scored a game-high 18 points at the USA Prep Nationals. Teammate LeBron Thomas added 16.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (67)
Thompson 1, LeBron Thomas 16, Djoussa 6 Jamie Muldowney 18, Edwards 7, Taevean Famuntimi-Brown 12, Saragba 7.