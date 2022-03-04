PREP ROUNDUP: South Softball defeats Carolina Forest in Pee Dee Pitch-Off

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence's Alaina Floyd tripled and finished with three RBI at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence to lead South Florence to a 11-2 win over Carolina Forest in softball on Friday.

Teammates KeKe Fulton went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI, and Kameron Cotton went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI of her own.

Wilson Hall 11

West Florence 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 2.

Hartsville 3

Marlboro County 1

FLORENCE -- Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston struck out 11 and Allie Bailey combined for a no-hitter. Teammate Caydon Thompson went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

Pee Dee Academy 8

Lamar 2

FLORENCE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Allison Carter went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBI. Teammate Lizzie McCaskill went 1 for 2 with a home run and RBI.