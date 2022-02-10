PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas leads Trinity Collegiate boys past Florence Christian

DARLINGTON, S.C. – LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 14 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 58-40 win over Florence Christian in boys' basketball action Thursday night.
Teammate Bessanty Saragba added 12 points.
Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 11 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (58)
Bessanty Saragba 12, Bennett 5, Edwards 8, Gregory 6, Miles 5, LeBron Thomas 14, Tristan Thompson 10.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (40)
Juw-El Huntley 9,Emekah Johnson 11, Juels Huntley 6, Greene 8, Kelly 6.
Johnsonville 54
Green Sea Floyds 6
GREEN SEA, S.C. – Johnsonville's J.J. Coles and Alontre Pressley each scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Jace Avant added 12 points.
JOHNSONVILLE (54)
J.J. Coles 14, Alontre Pressley 14, Jace Avant 12, WIlson 8, Nesmith 7, Burroughs 2, Smith 2.
Pee Dee Academy 67
Dillon Christian 38
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 27 points.
Teammate Hudson Spivey added 18 points.
Dillon Christian’s Greyson Singletary scored a team-high 23 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (38)
Greyson Singletary 23, Outlar 5, Thompson Stone 10
PEE DEE ACADEMY (67)
Cam Weston 27, Hudson Spivey 18, Hughes 3, Caudler 8, Tyler 1, Elvington 5.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 64
Florence Christian 16
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Kenzie Feagin added 15 points.
Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a team-high seven points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (16)
Middleton 4, Hilton Broach 7, Turner 1, Kendall 2, Dersch 2.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (64)
Kiyomi McMiller 23, Jaida Cameron 11, Williamson 4, Knox 5, Kenzie Feagin 15, Pierce 6.
Pee Dee Academy 70
Dillon Christian 29
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Abby Johnson added 13 points.
Dillon Christian’s Brianna Brewington scored a game-high 17 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (29)
Collins 6, Brianna Brewington 17, Andrews 1, Baldwin 5.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (70)
Ashley Martin 16, McCaskill 8, King 2, Leah Johnson 10, L.Martin 6, Hammond 8, Briley 7, Abby Johnson 13.
Maranatha 34
Grace Christian 29
FLORENCE, S.C. – Maranatha’s Carson Reel scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the SCACS 2A state playoffs.
MARANATHA (34)
Le. Lambert 9, Daniel 8, Carson Reel 12, Lo. Lambert 2, Spencer 3.
Marlboro County 62
Lake City 44
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 30 points.
Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high 19 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (62)
Tysonia Lowe 30, McQueen 2, Hairston 9, Barfield 8, Isaac 13.
LAKE CITY (44)
Jada Montgomery 19, Clark 8, Black 4, Burgess 8, McFadden 4.
Green Sea Floyds 39
Johnsonville 22
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Antaniya Brown scored a team-high eight points.