PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas leads Trinity Collegiate boys past Florence Christian
PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas leads Trinity Collegiate boys past Florence Christian

  • Updated
DARLINGTON, S.C. – LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 14 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 58-40 win over Florence Christian in boys' basketball action Thursday night.

Teammate Bessanty Saragba added 12 points.

Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 11 points.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (58)

Bessanty Saragba 12, Bennett 5, Edwards 8, Gregory 6, Miles 5, LeBron Thomas 14, Tristan Thompson 10.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (40)

Juw-El Huntley 9,Emekah Johnson 11, Juels Huntley 6, Greene 8, Kelly 6.

Johnsonville 54

Green Sea Floyds 6

GREEN SEA, S.C. – Johnsonville's J.J. Coles and Alontre Pressley each scored a game-high 14 points.

Teammate Jace Avant added 12 points.

JOHNSONVILLE (54)

J.J. Coles 14, Alontre Pressley 14, Jace Avant 12, WIlson 8, Nesmith 7, Burroughs 2, Smith 2.

Pee Dee Academy 67

Dillon Christian 38

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 27 points.

Teammate Hudson Spivey added 18 points.

Dillon Christian’s Greyson Singletary scored a team-high 23 points.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (38)

Greyson Singletary 23, Outlar 5, Thompson Stone 10

PEE DEE ACADEMY (67)

Cam Weston 27, Hudson Spivey 18, Hughes 3, Caudler 8, Tyler 1, Elvington 5.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate 64

Florence Christian 16

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 23 points.

Teammate Kenzie Feagin added 15 points.

Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a team-high seven points.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (16)

Middleton 4, Hilton Broach 7, Turner 1, Kendall 2, Dersch 2.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (64)

Kiyomi McMiller 23, Jaida Cameron 11, Williamson 4, Knox 5, Kenzie Feagin 15, Pierce 6.

Pee Dee Academy 70

Dillon Christian 29

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 16 points.

Teammate Abby Johnson added 13 points.

Dillon Christian’s Brianna Brewington scored a game-high 17 points.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (29)

Collins 6, Brianna Brewington 17, Andrews 1, Baldwin 5.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (70)

Ashley Martin 16, McCaskill 8, King 2, Leah Johnson 10, L.Martin 6, Hammond 8, Briley 7, Abby Johnson 13.

Maranatha 34

Grace Christian 29

FLORENCE, S.C. – Maranatha’s Carson Reel scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the SCACS 2A state playoffs.

MARANATHA (34)

Le. Lambert 9, Daniel 8, Carson Reel 12, Lo. Lambert 2, Spencer 3.

Marlboro County 62

Lake City 44

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 30 points.

Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high 19 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (62)

Tysonia Lowe 30, McQueen 2, Hairston 9, Barfield 8, Isaac 13.

LAKE CITY (44)

Jada Montgomery 19, Clark 8, Black 4, Burgess 8, McFadden 4.

Green Sea Floyds 39

Johnsonville 22

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Antaniya Brown scored a team-high eight points.

JOHNSONVILLE (22)

Antaniya Brown 8, Hamilton 2, Bardon 2, Cribb 2, Carter 2.

