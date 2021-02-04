PREP ROUNDUP: TKA boys beat Carolina Academy in OT

FLORENCE, S.C. — T.J. Merritts made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds left in overtime to give The King’s Academy's boys a 55-54 win over Carolina Academy on Thursday night.
TKA's Grant Beaton blocked Matthew Joye's shot as time expired.
Merritts tied the game with a three-point play with 16 seconds left in regulation. Dominic Orrico led the Lions with 16 points.
Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins scored a game-high 19 points.
CA 11;11;9;21;2— 54
TKA 9;11;10;20;5 — 55
CAROLINA ACADEMY (54)
Brown 4, Joye 6, Brennan Smith 12, Wilder 6, Matt Gaskins 19, Castles 7.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (55)
Beaton 9, Milliken 3, T.J. Merritts 15, Fields 7,Alexander 5, Dominic Orrico 16.
Laurence Manning 72
Florence Christian 57
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Aaron Medley scored a team-high 17 points, followed by Jaden Sanders with 12.
Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a game-high 26.
FCS 8;14;13;22— 57
LMA 17;14;17;24 — 72
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (57)
Robbie Jordan 13, Emekah Johnson 26, Juels Huntley 2, Greene 5, Gray 2, Forehand 2, Bochette 7.
LAURENCE MANNING (72)
Aaron Medley 17, Gabe Harris 10, Jaden Sanders 12, Bryce Accord 10, Johnson 6, Sumpter 2, MOye 5, A.J. Nelson 10.
Trinity Collegiate 62
Wilson Hall 36
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Besanty Saragba scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Lebron Thomas with 14.
TCS 14;15;12;21— 62
WH 11;7;7;11 — 36
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (62)
Besanty Saragba 16, Tre McLeod 11, Bonza 2, Warren 4, Lebron Thomas 14, Edwards 5, Griffin Folse 10.
Thomas Sumter 47
Lee Academy 37
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy's Drew Nix scored a team-high 10 points.
TSA 13;9;15;10— 47
LA 9;9;11;8 — 37
LEE ACADEMY (37)
Drew Nix 10, Paulson 7, Freidenberger 5, Price 1, Arledge 9, Welch 5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 56
Wilson Hall 34
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Chase Hayes scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Jaida Cameron with 11.
TCS 14;10;10;22 — 56
TKA 8;2;6;18 — 34
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (56)
Zayniah Snow 10, Davis 8, Jaida Cameron 11, Lyde 8, Chase Hayes 19.
The King’s Academy 42
Carolina Academy 38
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Audrey Beaton with 17.