PREP ROUNDUP: TKA defeats Pee Dee Academy in five sets in Volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Meredith Hoover had four aces and 16 assists to lead The King’s Academy's volleyball team to a 3-2 victory (15-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-8, 15-12) over Pee Dee Academy on Thursday night.

Teammate Eve Driggers had three aces and six kills.

ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 4, Eve Driggers 3, Kaiden Doriety 4.

KILLS: TKA: Frances Padgett 8.Driggers 6.

ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 16.

Florence Christian 3

Hammond 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Bradley Brown had four aces, 10 kills and eight digs in the 25-18, 25-9, 25-16 win.

ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 4, Kaitlyn Fore 1, Sofie Purvis 5, Natlie Smith 4.

KILLS: FCS: Brown 10, Fore 14.

DIGS: FCS: Brown 8, Fore 15, Hilton Broach 11, Purvis 15, Smith 3.

RECORD: FCS 11-0-1.

NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Sept. 14.

West falls in Tri-Match