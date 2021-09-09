PREP ROUNDUP: TKA defeats Pee Dee Academy in five sets in Volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Meredith Hoover had four aces and 16 assists to lead The King’s Academy's volleyball team to a 3-2 victory (15-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-8, 15-12) over Pee Dee Academy on Thursday night.
Teammate Eve Driggers had three aces and six kills.
ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 4, Eve Driggers 3, Kaiden Doriety 4.
KILLS: TKA: Frances Padgett 8.Driggers 6.
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 16.
Florence Christian 3
Hammond 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Bradley Brown had four aces, 10 kills and eight digs in the 25-18, 25-9, 25-16 win.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 4, Kaitlyn Fore 1, Sofie Purvis 5, Natlie Smith 4.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 10, Fore 14.
DIGS: FCS: Brown 8, Fore 15, Hilton Broach 11, Purvis 15, Smith 3.
RECORD: FCS 11-0-1.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
West falls in Tri-Match
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Rion Caldwell had one ace, five kills and three aces in her team's 2-0 loss (25-20, 25-15) to Westwood in Thursday's tri-match.
In the second match, Reagan Dubose had one ace, one kills and four assists in the Knights' 2-0 loss (25-15 and 25-8) to Carolina Forest.
MATCH 1
ACES: WF: Rion Caldwell 1, Rachel Herod 1, Izzy White 2, Michaela Hayes 1.
KILLS: WF: Grace Howard 5, Caldwell 5, Herod 2, Jordyn Perry 1, White 5, Monica Schenk 1, Hayes 1, Abigail Parr 1, Ali Meeker 1, Emma Oakley 1.
DIGS: WF:Perry 16, Logan Moore 14, Caldwell 3, White 5, Hayes 2, Savannah Temple 1, Sar. Temple 1, Howard 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 11, Sara Temple 3, Hayes 5, Reagan Dubose 2, Perry 2.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 1, White 1, Schenk 1, Meeker 1.
MATCH 2
ACES: WF: Grace Howard 1, Reagan Dubose 1.
KILLS:WF: Izzy White 5, Monica Schenk 3, Caldwell 2, Howard 1, Michaela Hayes 1, Logan Dubose 1.
BLOCKS: WF: G.Howard 1, Caldwell 2, Schenk 2.
DIGS: WF: Jordyn Perry 14, Madi Dubose 2, White 7, Savannah Temple 2, Logan Moore 5, Caldwell 2, Hayes 4, Howard 1, Herod 1, Schenk 1, Parr 1.
ASSISTS: WF:Herod 6, R.Dubose 4, Sarah Temple 2, Parr 1.
Carolina Academy 3
Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Gracen Bradley had nine aces, 10 kills, 17 assists and three blocks in the Bobcats' 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 win.
ACES: CA: Gracen Bradley 9, Anna Grace Bradley 4, Clare Floyd 4, Maggie Johnson 2.
KILLS: CA: G. Bradley 10, A.G. Bradley 5, Floyd 5, Ruby Kate Amos 2.
DIGS: CA: Floyd 4, Gabby Hewitt 2, Cassie McLean 1, A.G. Bradley 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 17.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 3, Amos 1, Floyd 1.
RECORD: CA 7-0.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Monday.
Johnsonville 3
Lamar 0
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Blair Coker had two aces and two assists in the Flashes' 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 win.
ACES: J: Blair Coker 2, Annsley Roger 2, Lauren Wise 2.
KILLS: J: Coker 3, Miasia Hamilton 2.
ASSISTS: J: Roger 2, Wise 4.
GIRLS' GOLF
Camden 190
West Florence 196
South Florence 197
Wilson 245
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 43 at Traces CC.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a 40, followed by Kamiesha Patel with a 59.
CAMDEN (190)
Ava Neal 39, Liza Smoke 49, Liz Eckenroth 48, Lakin Atkinson 54.
WEST FLORENCE (196)
Alla McGillivray 43, Taylor Pleasant 50, Natalee Batchlor 50, Brianna Davis 53.
SOUTH FLORENCE (197)
Hannah Palmer 40, Anna Grace Smith 44, Anna Caroline Stone 57, Maggie Miller 56.
WILSON (245)
Mia Platts 63, Erin McCall 63, Isabella Jackson 60, Kamiesha Patel 59.
Carolina Academy 185
Wilson Hall 225
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Emma Louise Hunt shot a 33 to earn medalist honors at Lake City Country Club.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (185)
Hannah Altman 36, Emma Louise Hunt 33, Maggie Hunt 55, Lexi Goff 61.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 6
Camden 0
CAMDEN, S.C. — West Florence ‘s Elle Brannon defeated Caroline Cassidy in No. 2 singles by the score of 6-2, 6-2.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Amy Younghans 6-3, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Caroline Cassidy 6-2, 6-2; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Meg Grumbach 6-4, 6-2; Mattie Segars (WF) def. E.Rates 6-2, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Shea Cantey 6-0,
DOUBLES
Kessler Richardson/ Carolina Collins (WF) def. C.Chimel/ Katie Rush 6-1, 6-3.