PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity baseball dominates Northwood Academy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s baseball team won 17-1 over Northwood Academy on Saturday.

The Titans, who scored nine runs in the seventh inning, were led by Joseph Perkins (2 for 4, three RBI), and Garrett Keen (1 for 5, three RBI). Tucker Galloway went 2 for 4 with a double; Andrew Dameron went 3 for 4, and Nick Romanoli went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.

Winning pitcher Dewsy Meadows improved to 5-0 on the mound after striking out six batters during five innings.

FRIDAY

Pee Dee Academy 11 Carolina Academy 0LAKE CITY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Colby Richardson pitched a no-hitter while striking out nine batters during the Ealges’ 11-0 win Friday over Carolina Academy.

Teammate Miles Trussell went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI, and Cam Weston went 2 for 2 with a double.

Trinity Collegiate 11 St. John’s Christian 3MONCKS CORNER — Trinity Collegiate’s Tanner Hall went 2 for 4 with a double. Teammates Dalton Moody went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Andrew Dameron went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Williamsburg Academy 11 Dillon Christian 1 (6)KINGSTREE — Williamsburg Academy’s Henry Swicord went 3 for 3 with double and three RBI.

Teammate Joe Kellahan went 2 for 4 with two RBI, followed by Will McCutchen, who went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI. The Stallions’ Bradley Muldrow went 1 for 3 with a triple, and Boyd Casselman went 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI.