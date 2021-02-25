 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity baseball shuts out Heathwood Hall
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity baseball shuts out Heathwood Hall

TRINITY COLLEGIATE tc LOGO

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate School's Caleb Rogers pitched six innings of one-hit ball as the Titans blanked Heathwood Hall 23-0 on Thursday in high school baseball action

Rogers also went 2 for 6 with an RBI.

Teammate Jacob Adams went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

TCS 002 402 15 — 23 16 1

HH 000 000 0— 0 1 10

WP — Caleb Rogers ( 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP — Edward Said ( 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTER — TCS: Rogers 2-6, 1 RBI; Chase Della Riva 1-2, 2 RBI; Jacob Adams 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Dalton Moody 2-3, 2 RBI; Tucker Galloway 2-4, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 2-3, 3 RBI; Joseph Perkins 1-2, 1 RBI; Bennett Meadows 2-6, 3B, 1 RBI.

RECORD: TCS 2-1.

Clarendon Hall 8

The King's Academy 7

SUMMERTON, S.C.— Kylic Horton tripled and scored three runs to give Clarendon Hall the 8-7 win over The King’s Academy in Baseball on Thursday.

Garrison Fields led the Lions going 2 for 4 with a double.

Teammate Zach Dutton went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

TKA 201 112 0— 7 8 5

CH 111 101 3— 8 8 1

WP — Henry Durant ( 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Connor Hayes ( 1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTER — TKA: Garrison Fields 2-4, 2B; Zach Dutton 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ben Harris 2-3, 1 RBI; Jaylan Williams 2-2, 1 RBI.

RECORD: TKA 0-1.

