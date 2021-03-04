PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys fall short in NMB tourney

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Caleb Farrish hit two free throw with 44.5 seconds left to give Piedmont Classical the 45-44 win over Trinity Collegiate School at the USA National Prep at Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Trinity’s LeBron Thomas scored a team-high 11 points.

The Titans fell to 14-5 and will play Rock Creek (Md.) in the consolation bracket at 1 p.m. in Gym 2 at the Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach today.

TCS 22;22 — 44

PC 19;26 — 45

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (44)

Saragba 3, McLeod 3, Brown 9, Lebron Thomas 11, Djoussa 6, Folse 2, Balla Bonza 4, Dovilitas 5.

BASEBALL

Lee Academy 7

Florence Christian 4

FLORENCE, S.C.— Lee Academy’s Keaton Price went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI.

Teammate Jenkins McCullum went 2 for 4 with an RBI.