PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys fall short in NMB tourney

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Caleb Farrish hit two free throw with 44.5 seconds left to give Piedmont Classical the 45-44 win over Trinity Collegiate School at the USA National Prep at Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Trinity’s LeBron Thomas scored a team-high 11 points.
The Titans fell to 14-5 and will play Rock Creek (Md.) in the consolation bracket at 1 p.m. in Gym 2 at the Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach today.
TCS 22;22 — 44
PC 19;26 — 45
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (44)
Saragba 3, McLeod 3, Brown 9, Lebron Thomas 11, Djoussa 6, Folse 2, Balla Bonza 4, Dovilitas 5.
BASEBALL
Lee Academy 7
Florence Christian 4
FLORENCE, S.C.— Lee Academy’s Keaton Price went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI.
Teammate Jenkins McCullum went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Florence Christian’s Nate Ammons and Jayce McLaughlin each had two hits and an RBI.
LA 002;020;3 — 7;8;1
CH 111 101 3 — 8 8 1
WP — Jenkins McCullum ( 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Robbie Jordan ( 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LA: Lucas Freidenberger 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B; McCullum 2-4, 1 RBI; Keaton Price 2-4, 2B,3B, 3 RBI; Parker Wilkes 1-1, 1 RBI. FCS: Nate Ammons 2-4, 1 RBI; Jackson Gray 1-3, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-4; Harrison Forehand 1-3; Jayce McLaughlin 2-3, 1 RBI.
Williamsburg Academy 5
Dillon Christian 0
KINGSTREE, S.C.— Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine McFadden pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 16.
At the plate McFadden went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Joe Kellahan went 3 for 4.
Dillon Christian’s Colby Thorndyke went 1 for 2.
DCS 000;000;0 — 0;2;0
WA 011;300;x — 5;10;0
WP — Blaine McFadden (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 16 K). LP — C Lane ( 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — DCS:Colby Thorndyke 1-2; J Gerald 1-2. WA: Joe Kellahan 3-4; Will McCutchen 2-4, 1 RBI; McFadden 1-3, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 3-3; Stone Coward 1-3, 1 RBI;
BOYS' GOLF
Florence Christian 169
Carolina Academy 182
FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence Christian’s Landen Seiffert shot a 38 and earned medalist at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman shot a 39.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (169)
Landen Seiffert 38, Collin Stone 47, Ben Bankson 41, Thomas Gainey 43.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (182)
Hannah Altman 39, Thomas McDaniel 42, Blanding Franks 47, Connor Coldman 54.