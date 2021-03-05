PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys top Rock Creek in overtime at NMB tournament

The game is slated for 12 p.m. at Wilson Hall's "A" gym.

Will Epps of Laurence Manning Academy will coach the 3A South boys team comprised of Clayton Bochette (Florence Christian), Jaden Sanders (LMA) and Bryce Acord (LMA).

That game will be at noon in Wilson Hall's "B" gym.

Bo Stone of Dillon Christian School will coach the 2A North team with Hudson Spivey (Pee Dee), T.J. Merritts (TKA), Cam Weston (Pee Dee), Weston Glassgow (DCS) and Greyson Singletary (DCS).

That game will be at noon Orangeburg Prep.

Miles Liles and Stacy Newton of Marlboro Academy will coach the SCISA 2A North team featuring Audrey Beaton (TKA), Meredith Hoover (TKA), Ashley Martin (Pee Dee), Anniston Turner (Carolina Academy) and Sara White (MA).

That game will be at 10 a.m. at Orangeburg Prep.

BASEBALL

The King’s Academy 17

Emmanuel 6 (4)

FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s David Leach went 2 for 3 with three RBI.