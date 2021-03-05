PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys top Rock Creek in overtime at NMB tournament

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 29 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 68-63 overtime win over Rock Creek (Md.) in the consolation bracket at the USA National Prep basketball tournament at Bryan Center at North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Teammate Ryan Djoussa added 11 points.
The Titans improved to 15-5 and will play a to be announced opponent in the 5th-place game at Bryan Center at 11 a.m. Saturday.
TCS 25;28;15 — 68
RC 30;23;10 — 63
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (44)
Bessanty 2, McLeod 7, Famutimi-Brown 7, Warren 2, Doviltis 3, Folse 2, Ryan Djoussa 11, Edwards 2, Lebron Thomas 29, Balle Bonza 2.
Local coaches, players make SCISA All-Star games
ORANGEBURG, S.C. −Several Pee Dee area coaches and players were recently named to the SCISA All-Star games that will be played Saturday.
Florence Christian’s Neil Minton will coach the 3A South girls that will feature Chase Hayes (Trinity), Kenzie Feagin (Florence Christian), Kylie Stewart (Florence Christian), Jaida Cameron (Trinity), Audrey Bennett (LMA), Jazmyne Lyde (Trinity) Madison Truett (LMA) and Bradley Brown (Florence Christian).
The game is slated for 12 p.m. at Wilson Hall's "A" gym.
Will Epps of Laurence Manning Academy will coach the 3A South boys team comprised of Clayton Bochette (Florence Christian), Jaden Sanders (LMA) and Bryce Acord (LMA).
That game will be at noon in Wilson Hall's "B" gym.
Bo Stone of Dillon Christian School will coach the 2A North team with Hudson Spivey (Pee Dee), T.J. Merritts (TKA), Cam Weston (Pee Dee), Weston Glassgow (DCS) and Greyson Singletary (DCS).
That game will be at noon Orangeburg Prep.
Miles Liles and Stacy Newton of Marlboro Academy will coach the SCISA 2A North team featuring Audrey Beaton (TKA), Meredith Hoover (TKA), Ashley Martin (Pee Dee), Anniston Turner (Carolina Academy) and Sara White (MA).
That game will be at 10 a.m. at Orangeburg Prep.
BASEBALL
The King’s Academy 17
Emmanuel 6 (4)
FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s David Leach went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Emmanuel Chrstian’s Noah Jones went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
ECS 101;4v— 6;8;5
TKA 2(10)5;xv— 17;6;1
WP — Gavin Moore ( 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP — Luke Shy ( 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — ECS: Riley Hendrix 2-3, 2 RBI; Noah Jones 3-3, 2 RBI. TKA: Jale Williams 1-4 2 RBI, David Leach 2-3, 3 RBI, Ben Harris 1-2, 2 RBI, Thomas Woods 1-1, 2B,
Loris 28
Mullins 1 (3)
LORIS, S.C.— Mullins was no-hit in the 28-1 loss to Loris.
Conway 14
Lake View 1 (5)
CONWAY, S.C.— Lake View’s Braxton Dimery and Luke Price each had an hit.
LV 000;01 — 1;2;5
C 940;1x — 14;10;0
WP — Brandon Eldridge ( 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Michael McInnis ( 0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LV: Braxton Dimery 1-2, 2B; Luke Price 1-1.
Pee Dee Academy 14
Marlboro Academy 0 (5)
MULLINS, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy’s Reyn Weston and Rivers Estes combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Colby Sinclair led the Eagles at the plate going 2 for 2 with two RBI.
Teammate Caleb Oakley went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
LV 000;01 — 1;2;5
C 940;1x — 14;10;0
WP — Brandon Eldridge ( 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Michael McInnis ( 0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — PDA: Lane Calwell 1-3, 1 RBI; Colton Caulder 1-3, 1 RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Ryan Watson 1-2, 2 RBI; Cam Weston 2-2, Hughes Elvington 1-1, 1 RBI; Colby Sinclair 2-2, 2 RBI.
Marlboro County 18
Dillon 9
DILLON, S.C.— Marlboro County’s Levi Radford went 2 for 5 with five RBI.
Dillon’s Austin Miles went 3 for 3 with three RBI.
MC 205;335;0 — 18;11;3
D 240;210;0 —9;9;7
WP — Tanner Cheek ( 2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Dylan Windham ( 3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — MC: Tristan Hunt 2-6, 2B; Michael Norris 3-4, 2B; Jesse Williams 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Levi Radford 2-5, 5 RBI; Braxton Hunt 1-4, 1 RBI; Brandon Murphy 1-5. D:Brenden Miles 1-4; BoBo McKinnon 2-3, 1 RBI; Austin Miles 3-3, 3 RBI; Quamez Graves 1-4; Kwannie Harrison 1-2, 2B.
Laurence Manning 6
Pinewood Prep 2
MANNING, S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Mickey Jordan went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Britton Morris went 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.
LV 000;01 — 1;2;5
C 940;1x — 14;10;0
WP — Buddy Gales ( 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — Luke Hartig ( 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LMA: Davis Campbell 2-3, 2B; Britton Morris 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Mickey Jordan 2-3, 2 RBI; Bryce Acord 2-4.
Trinity 22
Northwoods Academy 4 (5)
SUMMERVILLE, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate’s Dalton Moody went 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI.
Teammate Tucker Calloway went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
TCS 072;2(11) — 22;18;2
NA 101;20 — 4;7;11
WP —Bennett Meadows ( 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP — Jerry Ereridge ( 2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-4, 2 BRI; Bennett Meadows 2-5, 2 BRI; Jacobs Adams 3-4, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Tucker Calloway 3-5, 2B,2 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-3; Kaneron RHeuark 2-3, 2 2B,1 RBI; Joseph Perkins 1-2, 2B,2 BRI; Cam Jordan 2-4, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Williamsburg Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 3-0 in softball.
Pee Dee Academy 14
Carolina Academy 5
MULLINS, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy defeated Carolina Academy 14-5 in softball.
BOYS' SOCCER
Wilson 4
Aynor 1
AYNOR − Junah Lee had a goal and an assist for the Tigers.
Jake Floyd had two assists and Paul Richardson made two saves in goal for Wilson.
GOALS: Sonner Ward, Bub Hinson, X’Zion Hyman, Junah Lee
ASSISTS: Jake Floyd 2, Junah Lee
KEEPER SAVES: Paul Richardson 2
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play West Florence on Tuesday at 8 p.m.