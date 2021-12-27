PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys win Beach Ball Classic opener

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 23 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 59-53 victory over BFL Prep (Wa.) on Monday night in the Prep Division of the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Teammate Bessanty Saragba added 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (59)
LeBron Thomas 23, Bessanty Saragba 12, Famutimi-Brown 7, Muldowney 6, Edwards 5, Dovilits 3, Djoussa 3.
Manning 54
Laurence Manning 48
MANNING, S.C. – Manning’s Justin Daniels and Deionta McFadden each scored a team-high 13 points at the District IX Tournament.
Teammate Jeh Hilton each added 10 points.
Laurence Manning’s Aaron Medley scored a team-high 11 points while teammate Jaden Sanders added 10 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (48)
Aaron Medley 11, King 7, Jaden Sanders 10, Acord 8, Sumpter 1, Tanner 7, Nivens 2.
MANNING (54)
Jeh Hilton 10, Caesar 7, Evans 8, Justin Daniels 13, Deionta McFadden 13, Goldsmith 3.
Lee Central 60
North Myrtle Beach 42
MANNING, S.C. – Lee Central’s Samak Hickman scored a game-high 16 points at the District IX Tournament.
Teammate Derrick Bradley added 12 points.
LEE CENTRAL (60)
J.Johnson 6, Derrick Bradley 12, Frazier 9, Tales 2, N.Johnson 2, Samak Hickman 16, Brisbon 4, Holmes 6.
Crestwood 63
Kingstree 47
MANNING, S.C. – Kingstree's Hakeem Barr scored a team-high 18 points at the District IX Tournament.
Teammate Damarion Elmore added 12 points..
KINGSTREE (47)
Hakeem Barr 18, Nesmith 4, Wilson 3, Damarion Elmore 12, Story 2, J.Cason 9, R.Cason 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Hartsville 65
C.E. Murray 33
MANNING, S.C. – Hartsville’s Kinden Dawson scored a team-high 17 points at the District IX Tournament.
Teammate Brooke Mitchell added 11 points.
C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Scott scored a game-high 18 points.
C.E. MURRAY (33)
Cy’Asia Scott 18, Izzard 2, N.Johnson 2, Kelly 3, Wallace 5, Taylor 3.
HARTSVILLE (65)
Kinden Dawson 17, Ford 4, Brooke Mitchell 11, Tatiana Fisher 10, N.Johnson 3, Erianna Scott 10, Autman Kind 10.
Lee Central 35
Scott’s Branch 28
MANNING, S.C. – Lee Central’s Ja’Niya Sanders scored a game-high 10 points at the District IX Tournament.
LEE CENTRAL (35)
Ja’Niya Sanders 10, Sanders 8, Austin 6, Holmes 6, Rembert 4, Bradley 1.
Crestwood 63
Kingstree 40
MANNING, S.C. – Kingstree’s Makayla Dukes scored a team-high 11 points at the District IX Tournament.
Teammate Destiny Mosely added 10 points.
KINGSTREE (40)
McGee 8, Makayla Dukes 11, Murphy 6, Epps 4, McKnight 1, Destiny Mosely 10
Asheville Christian (N.C.) 65
Wilson 36
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Wilson’s Taniya Swinton scored a team-high 16 points at the Skyhawks Holiday Classic at Hammond School.
WILSON (36)
Taniya Swinton 16, L.Swinton 2, A.Johnson 6, Harkless 4, E.Johnson 8.
Darlington 45
Laurence Manning 25
MANNING, S.C. – Darlington’s Ja’Mera Madison scored a game-high 17 points at the District IX Tournament.