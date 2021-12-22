PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate boys, girls win Seahawk Classic crowns

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Ryan Djoussa scored a game-high 15 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 61-53 win over Harlan County (Ky.) to win the Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island High School on Wednesday night in boys' basketball action.
Taevean Famutimi-Brown added 12 points for the Titans and LeBron Thomas added 10 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (61)
Saragba 6, Taevean Famutimi-Brown 12, Scott 4, Muldowney 8, Ryan Djoussa 15, Edwards 6, LeBron Thomas 10.
Cheraw 64
Timmonsville 27
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cheraw's Devin Gillespie scored a game-high 18 points at the Falcons Holiday Classic Tournament at Darlington.
Timmonsville's Terry Lowery scored a team-high 11 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (27)
Terry Lowery 11, Echols 5, Woods 5, Ennis 2, Joe 1, Allen 4, James 2.
CHERAW (64)
Brown 2, Hinson 3 Devin Gillespie 18,Ellerbe 4, Harrington 4, Cauthen 7, Short 9, Ford 4, Scott 5, Carrabo 4, Busch 4.
Southside 54
East Clarendon 49
CENTRAL, S.C. — East Clarendon's Cade Cook scored a team-high 19 points at the D.W. Daniel HS Christmas Classic.
Ellis Graham added 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wolverines.
EAST CLARENDON (49)
Cade Cook 19, Ellis Graham 12, Ty'Mere Cooper 12, White 4, Prince 2.
Hartsville 58
New Hempstead (Ga.) 44
CAYCE, S.C. — Hartsville's Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 17 points at the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce.
Kam Foman scored 15 points and DeAndre Huggins added 12 points for the Red Foxes.
HARTSVILLE (58)
Jamari Briggs 17, Kam Foman 15, McFarland 6, DeAndre Huggins 12 Knox 6, Rogers 2.
Sumter 55
Wilson 53
CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson's Javon Thompson scored a team-high 15 points at the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce.
Zandae Butler added 10 points and Xavier Brown added 11 points for the Tigers.
WILSON (55)
Boston 9, Zandae Butler 10, Xavier Brown 11, Lytch 5,Thompson 3, Green 2, Javon Brown 15.
Pee Dee Academy 40
Allendale-Fairfax 16
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 18 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Cam Watson added 15 points.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (40)
Hudson Spivey 18, Cam Watson 15, Hardee 4, Ellington 2, Carter 1.
Carvers Bay 81
Military Magnet 63
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Javon Walker scored a game-high 18 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Tony Bell added 15 points.
CARVERS BAY (81)
Tevin Young 13,Javon Walker 18, Coles 2, Tony Bell 15, Grice 2, Havaughn Green 10, Webb 2, Ketrick Porter 10, Grice 6, Bromell 2.
Calhoun County 67
Hannah-Pamplico 55
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 27 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Tyris Jenkins added 14 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (55)
Cyrus Ellison 27, Bartell 6, Sellers 2, McNeil 2, Graham 1, Tyris Jenkins 14, Poston 1, Fleming 2.
Hemingway 55
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway's Jaylin Williams scored a game-high 21 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
Teammate Jamorie Ellis added 11 points.
HEMINGWAY (55)
Brown 7, Woods 2, Cooper 6, Hanna 3, Jones 7, Jamorie Ellis 11, Jaylon Williams 21.
Denmark-Olar 62
Johnsonville 50
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Johnsonville's Jordan Williams scored a team-high 11 points at the Class A Showcase at Carvers Bay.
J.J. Coles and Alontrae Pressley each added 10 points for the Flashes.
JOHNSONVILLE (50)
Jordan Williams 11, Alontrae Pressley 10, Avant 6, J.J. Coles 10, Wilson 8, Martin 1, Smith 4.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 81
Cumberland County (Tenn.) 51
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Kiyomi McMiller scored game-high 24 points to help lead Trinity Collegiate to the tournament title at the Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island.
Kenzie Feagin added 14 points and Jada Cameron added 10 for the Titans.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (81)
Jada Cameron 10, Davis 3, Williamson 6, Knox 9, Kenzie Feagin 14, Pierce 4, Umuleviciute 9, Kiyomi McMiller 24.
Lakewood 61
Timmonsville 47
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 23 points at the Falcons Holiday Classic at Darlington.
Teammate Akeelah Hawkins added 12 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (47)
Akeelah Hawkins 12, Janiya Scott-Rouse 23, Johnson 2, Scott 4, McAlister 5.