PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate boys' golf team leads Titan Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C.— Gene Ziegler shot a 66 to lead Trinity Collegiate's boys' golf team to a team-total 284 to lead the Titan Invitational after Monday's first round at Florence County Club.

The Titans lead A.C. Flora, which shot a 288, A.C. Flora's "B" team is third at 319, followed by Blythewood and Central (tied at 321), and Trinity Collegiate "B" at 331.

Other individual scores of note are Jack Holt (South Florence) at 87 and Jack Seward (West Florence) at 80.

1.TRINITY Collegiate A (284)

Pake June 72, Gene Zeigler 66, Thomas Davis 70, Tristan McKay 85, Jay Smith 76.

6. Trinity Collegiate B (331)

Drew Jeffords 75, Conor Koon 80, Jennifer Rials 92, Matthew Parker 85, Mason Slaughter 91.

BASEBALL

Carolina Academy 2

Calhoun Academy 1