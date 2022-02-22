PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls advance to SCISA semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. – Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 35 points to lead Trinity Collegiate School to an 82-46 win over Porter-Gaud in the SCISA 3A state tournament Tuesday at the Sumter Civic Center.
Jada Cameron added 13 points for the Titans followed by Azaria Knox with 12.
TCS improved to 25-4 and will play First Baptist at 3:30 p.m. Friday looking to avenge an earlier 52-49 loss to the Hurricanes.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (82)
Kiyomi McMiller 35, Jada Cameron 13, Azaria Knox 12, Tati Williamson 11, Feagin 7, Pierce 4.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 51
Pee Dee Academy 36
COLUMBIA – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a team-high 19 points in the SCISA 2A state touranment at Cardinal Newman.
The Golden Eagles finished the season at 20-3.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (48)
Hudson Spivey 19, Singletary 5, Tyler 3, Caulder 3, Weston 7.
BASEBALL
Florence Christian 12
Northwood Academy 3
FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Landon Hardy went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Tanner Lewis struck out 10 on the mound for the Eagles (1-0), who will travel to Cardinal Newman at 7 p.m. Friday.
WP − Tanner Lewis (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 5 BB).
LEADING HITTERS − Landon Hardy 3-4, 2 RBI; Gabe McLaughlin 2-4, 2 RBI.