PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis beats Orangeburg Prep
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis beats Orangeburg Prep

Trinity-Byrnes vs. Orangeburg Prep

Hannah McKay keeps her eye on a return at the Trinity Collegiate vs. Orangeburg Prep tennis match on August 31, 2020 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Lane Inabinet in No.1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-1 in the Titans' 6-0 match win over Orangeburg Prep in Girls’ Tennis on Monday night.

The Titans only lost two games overall. Doubles were canceled due to weather.

SINGLES

Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Lane Inabinet 6-0, 6-1; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Cate Williams 6-1, 6-0; McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Natalie Judge 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (TCS) def. JoAnna Hinds 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Taylor Fogle 6-0, 6-0; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Ramsey Albergotti 6-0, 6-0.

RECORD: TCS 1-0.

NEXT MATCH: Trinity Collegiate will host Heathwood Hall at Florence Tennis Center at 4 p.m. Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

The King’s Academy 3

Lee Academy 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Kelsey Kirby had three aces, 10 digs, four kills and a block in the Lions' win of 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.

Teammate Audrey Beaton added six kills, five blocks and one ace.

ACES – TKA: Kelsey Kirby 3, Audrey Beaton 1, Elsie Padgette 1, Meredith Hoover 1.

KILLS – TKA: Kirby 4, Au. Beaton 6, Abby Beaton 10, Gabriel Finklea 3, Hoover 4, Emma Newton 4.

BLOCK – TKA: Kirby 1, Au. Beaton 5, Newton 1.

ASSISTS – TKA: Hoover 16.

DIGS – TKA: Kirby 10, Ab. Beaton 7, Finklea 8.

RECORDS: TKA 3-1.

NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Carolina Academy at 5:30 p.m. today.

