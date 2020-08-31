PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis beats Orangeburg Prep

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Lane Inabinet in No.1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-1 in the Titans' 6-0 match win over Orangeburg Prep in Girls’ Tennis on Monday night.
The Titans only lost two games overall. Doubles were canceled due to weather.
SINGLES
Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Lane Inabinet 6-0, 6-1; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Cate Williams 6-1, 6-0; McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Natalie Judge 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (TCS) def. JoAnna Hinds 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Taylor Fogle 6-0, 6-0; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Ramsey Albergotti 6-0, 6-0.
RECORD: TCS 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: Trinity Collegiate will host Heathwood Hall at Florence Tennis Center at 4 p.m. Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
The King’s Academy 3
Lee Academy 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Kelsey Kirby had three aces, 10 digs, four kills and a block in the Lions' win of 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.
Teammate Audrey Beaton added six kills, five blocks and one ace.
ACES – TKA: Kelsey Kirby 3, Audrey Beaton 1, Elsie Padgette 1, Meredith Hoover 1.
KILLS – TKA: Kirby 4, Au. Beaton 6, Abby Beaton 10, Gabriel Finklea 3, Hoover 4, Emma Newton 4.
BLOCK – TKA: Kirby 1, Au. Beaton 5, Newton 1.
ASSISTS – TKA: Hoover 16.
DIGS – TKA: Kirby 10, Ab. Beaton 7, Finklea 8.
RECORDS: TKA 3-1.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Carolina Academy at 5:30 p.m. today.
