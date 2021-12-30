PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls win division in Boo Williams Tournament

HAMPTON, Va. – Kiyomi Miller scored a game-high 34 points to lead Trinity Collegiate's girls to a 68-67 win over the No. 1-ranked team in Virginia, St. Anne’s-Belfeld, at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic Silver Division championship game. Miller was named tournament MVP.

Teammate Mingaile Urmuleviciute added 18 points.

The Titans improved to 13-0 and will travel to First Baptist at 6 p.m. Jan. 13.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (67)

Kiyomi Miller 34, Mingaile Urmuleviciute 18, Cameron 8, Davis 3, Feagin 5.

Darlington 50

Hartsville 34

SUMTER, S.C. – Jamera Madison scored a team-high 13 points to lead Darlington over Hartsville to win the District IX championship at Morris College. Madison was also named the tournament's MVP.

Teammate Sommer Joseph added 11.

DARLINGTON (50)

Jamera Madison 13, Benton 5, Moses 8, Patterson 3, Jerry 6, Sommer Joseph 11, Bulloch 4.

HARTSVILLE (34)