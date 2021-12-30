PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls win division in Boo Williams Tournament

HAMPTON, Va. – Kiyomi Miller scored a game-high 34 points to lead Trinity Collegiate's girls to a 68-67 win over the No. 1-ranked team in Virginia, St. Anne’s-Belfeld, at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic Silver Division championship game. Miller was named tournament MVP.
Teammate Mingaile Urmuleviciute added 18 points.
The Titans improved to 13-0 and will travel to First Baptist at 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (67)
Kiyomi Miller 34, Mingaile Urmuleviciute 18, Cameron 8, Davis 3, Feagin 5.
Darlington 50
Hartsville 34
SUMTER, S.C. – Jamera Madison scored a team-high 13 points to lead Darlington over Hartsville to win the District IX championship at Morris College. Madison was also named the tournament's MVP.
Teammate Sommer Joseph added 11.
DARLINGTON (50)
Jamera Madison 13, Benton 5, Moses 8, Patterson 3, Jerry 6, Sommer Joseph 11, Bulloch 4.
HARTSVILLE (34)
Kindan Dawson 15, Mitchell 5, Foster 7, Johnson 1, Kind 7.
Chesterfield 43
McBee 40
CHESTERFIELD -– Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 17 points in the championship game of the Chesterfield tournament.
Teammate Kierra Diggs added 12.
McBee’s Jalen Peterson scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Kendra Chestnut with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
CHESTERFIELD (43)
Raeleigh Rivers 17, Kierra Diggs 12, Blackwell 3, Eubanks 7, Johnson 2, Pace 2.
McBEE (40)
Jalen Peterson 15, Kendra Chestnut 10, Mixon 2, Hickman 7, Harper 6.
OTHER SCORE: Timmonsville defeats Great Falls 54-28 in girls basketball.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Balboa (Ca.) 60
Trinity Collegiate 54
MYRTLE BEACH -- Trinity Collegiate’s Lebron Thomas scored a team-high 20 points and was named Most Outstanding Player in the Beach Ball Prep Division's third-place game at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Tristan Thompson added 11.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (54)
Famutimi-Brown 6, Muldowney 6, Djoussa 6, Edwards5, Lebron Thomas 20, Tristan Thompson 11.
Chesterfield 55
Hannah-Pamplico 44
CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield’s Andrico Thompson scored a team-high 16 points at the Chesterfield Tournament.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 18.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (44)
Kenny Fleming 11, Jenkins 1, Cyrus Ellison 18, Graham 2, McNeil 5, Bethea 2, Bartell 5, Davis 5.
CHESTERFIELD (55)
Chambers 9, Chan 3, Rivers 2, Coylers 4, J.Little 2, Andrico Thompson 16, R. Little 6.
Porter Ridge (N.C.) 76
Darlington 51
CHESTERFIELD – Darlington’s Dominic Cotton scored a team-high 13 points in the championship game of the Chesterfield tournament.
Teammates Qua'liek Lewis and Jaylen Wingate each added 10.
DARLINGTON (51)
Dubose 9, Qualiek Lewis 10, Jordan 6, Wingate 2, Jaylen Wingate 10, Dominic Cotton 13.
Philip Simmons 73
Cheraw 25
CHESTERFIELD – Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie scored a team-high nine points at the Chesterfield Tournament .
CHERAW (25)
Brown 2, Hinson 2, Devin Gillespie 9, Harrington 2, Cauthen 4, Scott 2, Short 4.
Crestwood 80
Manning 73
SUMTER – Manning’s Xavier Evans scored a team-high 15 points at the District IX championship game at Morris College.
Teammate Justin Daniels added 14.
MANNING (73)
Jeh Hilton 10, Jeffery Caesar 13, Xavier Evans 15, Justin Daniels 14, McFadden 6, Rankins 7, Goldsmith 6.