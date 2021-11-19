 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls win season-opener
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls win season-opener

TRINITY COLLEGIATE LOGO.jpg

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 19 points to lead Trinity Collegiate's girls' basketball team  to a 74-48 win over Legion Collegiate at the Hoppin' in the 'Ville tournament Friday at Hartsville High School.

Teammate Mingaile Urmuleviciute added 12 points.

TCS; 41;33—74

LC; 13;35—48

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (74)

Kyomi McMiller 19, Feagin 7, Pierce 3, Knox 2, Williamson 2, Jada Cameron 11, Mingalie Urmuleviente 12.

Marlboro County 51

Columbia 27

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s LaNiyah Peguero scored a game-high 17 points at the Hoppin' in the 'Ville tournament.

Teammate Simiya McQueen added 15 points.

MC; 25;26—51

C;14;13—27

MARLBORO COUNTY (51)

Issac 6, Barfield 2, Hairston 9, LaNiyah Peguero 17, Powell 2, Simiya McQueen 15

Kingstree 49

Timmonsville 26

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 16 points at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off Classic at Scott’s Branch.

Teammate Makayla Dukes added 10 points.

Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 14 points.

K;3;15;24;8— 50

T;13;5;5;13— 26

KINGSTREE (50)

Takiyah McGee 16, Makayla Dukes 10, Epps 4, P.McKnight 2, Mosley 9, D.McKnight 1, Murphy 8.

TIMMONSVILLE (26)

Ja’Niya Scott 14, Graham 5, Hawkins 3. McAlister 4, Scott 4.

Marlboro Academy 35

Fox Creek 28

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Elise Carmicheal scored a team-high 18 points at the Green Sea Floyds tournament.

Teammate Mattie Liles added 15 points.

MA;8;6;8;13—35

FC; 12;5;6;5—28

MARLBORO ACADEMY (35)

Mattie Liles 15, DeHardt 2, Elise Carmicheal 18.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kingstree 61

Branchville 29

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Kingstree’s DeMarion Elmore scored a game-high 14 points in the Zaxby’s Tip-Off Classic at Scott’s Branch.

Teammate Roderick Stacey added 11 points.

B;11;4;7;7—29

K;12;24;17;8—61

KINGSTREE (61)

J.Dorsey 6, M.Dorsey 8, Nesmith 6, Wilson 2, DeMarion Elmore 14, Roderick Stacy 11, Fulton 2, D.Elmore 5, J.Cason 4, R.Cason 3.

Northside Christian 68

Emmanuel 42

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Will Long and Noah Jones each scored a team-high 13 points.

ECS; 5;15;10;12—42

NCS; 20;17;20;11—68

EMMANUEL (42)

A.Atkinson 7, Will Long 13, Noah Jones 13, Geddes 4, B.Atkinson 5.

