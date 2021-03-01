PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate's Gene Zeigler earns medalist honors at Titan Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate's Gene Ziegler shot a two-day total of 135 to earn medalist honors in the Titan Invitational at Florence Country Club. A.C. Flora was the team champion at 571, beating the Titans by nine strokes.

Drew Jeffords shot a two-day total of 153 to lead the Trinity B-team to a sixth-place finish.

Among other strong local showings were from South Florence's Jack Holt (87-78--165) and West Florence's Jack Seward (80-78--158). For the Titans, Clay Coates finished at 204 (102-102), John Morgan at 210 (110-100(, and Kinsley Stanley at 187 (93-94).

2.Trinity Collegiate A (284)

Pake June 72-71-143, Gene Zeigler 66-69-135, Thomas Davis 70-73-143, Tristan McKay 85-84-169, Jay Smith 76-83-159.

6. Trinity Collegiate B (331)

Drew Jeffords 75-78-153, Conor Koon 80-84-164, Jennifer Rials 92-94-183, Matthew Parker 85-99-184, Mason Slaughter 91-91-182.

LATE MONDAY

BASEBALL