PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate's Zeigler finishes first overall at Bengals Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate School's Gene Zeigler shot a 74-65-139 to finish first overall thanks to a playoff-hole win over Dorman’s Nathan Frank at the Bengals Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday at Columbia Country Club.
The Titans shot a team total of 296-305-601 for two days to finish tied for third place with Bishop England. A.C. Flora won the event and Boiling Springs finished second.
3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (296-305-601)
Drew Jeffords 68-79-147, Gene Zeigler 74-65-139, Pake June 74-77-151, Thomas Dash 80-84-164.
BOYS' SOCCER
Wilson 7
Darlington 2
DARLINGTON, S.C.— Wilson’s Luis Hernandez had three goals.
Teammate Junah Lee had a goal and an assist.
GOALS: W: Luis Hernandez 3, Derrick Smith, Chris JI, Jake Floyd, Junah Lee.
ASSISTS: W: Lee 2, Sonner Ward.
SAVES: W:Paul Richardson 2.
RECORD: W: 4-2, 1-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: Wilson will host Darlington at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Myrtle Beach 4
South Florence 1
LITTLE RIVER, S.C.— North Myrtle Beach defeated South Florence 4-1 in boys soccer.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Wilson 3
Darlington 2
FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson’s Lauren Nelson scored three goals at Memorial Stadium.
Teammate Bailey Mitchell made 11 saves.
GOALS: W: Lauren Nelson 3.
SAVES: W: Bailey Mitchell 11.
SOFTBALL
Johnsonville 15
Georgetown 5 (6)
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.— Johnsonville’s Olivia Powell went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBI.