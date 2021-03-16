 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate's Zeigler finishes first overall at Bengals Invitational
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate's Zeigler finishes first overall at Bengals Invitational

Gene Zeigler Bengals Invitational

Trinity Collegiate School's Gene Zeigler shot a two-day total of 139 (74-65) and finished up with a playoff-hole victory to grab the individual title at the Bengals Invitational in Columbia on Tuesday.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate School's Gene Zeigler shot a 74-65-139 to finish first overall thanks to a playoff-hole win over Dorman’s Nathan Frank at the Bengals Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday at Columbia Country Club.

The Titans shot a team total of 296-305-601 for two days to finish tied for third place with Bishop England. A.C. Flora won the event and Boiling Springs finished second.

3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (296-305-601)

Drew Jeffords 68-79-147, Gene Zeigler 74-65-139, Pake June 74-77-151, Thomas Dash 80-84-164.

BOYS' SOCCER

Wilson 7

Darlington 2

DARLINGTON, S.C.— Wilson’s Luis Hernandez had three goals.

Teammate Junah Lee had a goal and an assist.

GOALS: W: Luis Hernandez 3, Derrick Smith, Chris JI, Jake Floyd, Junah Lee.

ASSISTS: W: Lee 2, Sonner Ward.

SAVES: W:Paul Richardson 2.

RECORD: W: 4-2, 1-2 Region 6-4A.

NEXT MATCH: Wilson will host Darlington at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Myrtle Beach 4

South Florence 1

LITTLE RIVER, S.C.— North Myrtle Beach defeated South Florence 4-1 in boys soccer.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Wilson 3

Darlington 2

FLORENCE, S.C.— Wilson’s Lauren Nelson scored three goals at Memorial Stadium.

Teammate Bailey Mitchell made 11 saves.

GOALS: W: Lauren Nelson 3.

SAVES: W: Bailey Mitchell 11.

SOFTBALL

Johnsonville 15

Georgetown 5 (6)

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.— Johnsonville’s Olivia Powell went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBI.

Teammate Lauren Wise and Kinley Sutton went 4 for 4.

WP — Hannah Graham ( 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS — J: Olivia Powell 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Lauren Wise 4-4; Kinley Sutton 4-4; Brianna Williams 3-4.

