PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate's Zeigler finishes first overall at Bengals Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate School's Gene Zeigler shot a 74-65-139 to finish first overall thanks to a playoff-hole win over Dorman’s Nathan Frank at the Bengals Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday at Columbia Country Club.

The Titans shot a team total of 296-305-601 for two days to finish tied for third place with Bishop England. A.C. Flora won the event and Boiling Springs finished second.

3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (296-305-601)

Drew Jeffords 68-79-147, Gene Zeigler 74-65-139, Pake June 74-77-151, Thomas Dash 80-84-164.

BOYS' SOCCER

Wilson 7

Darlington 2

DARLINGTON, S.C.— Wilson’s Luis Hernandez had three goals.

Teammate Junah Lee had a goal and an assist.

GOALS: W: Luis Hernandez 3, Derrick Smith, Chris JI, Jake Floyd, Junah Lee.

ASSISTS: W: Lee 2, Sonner Ward.