PREP ROUNDUP: Tyler, Latta walk off against Buford in extras
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Tyler, Latta walk off against Buford in extras

Latta mascot logo.jpg

LATTA, S.C. — Preston Tyler singled to right field to score Parker McCormick from second base in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Latta a 6-5 win over Buford in the 2A state playoffs.

Buford scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Dylan Shelley led the Vikings going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

The Vikings will travel to Phillip Simmons at 6:30 p.m. today.

B:000;050;00 — 5;7;3

L;041;000;01 — 6;11;2

WP: James Davenport (7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Luke Miller (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, K).

LEADING HITTERS – L: Ethan Lee 1-5, RBI; Parker McCormick 1-4; Dylan Shelley 2-4, RBI; Preston Tyler 1-2, 1 RBI; Andrew Bryant 1-4; Gatlin Johnson 2-2; Justin Stutler 1-4, 2 RBI; Cole Gasque 1-4, RBI.

Andrew Jackson 12

Marion 2 (5)

KERSHAW, S.C. — Marion’s K.J. Hughes 2 for 2 with a double in the 2A state playoffs.

Teammate Qua’liek Crawford went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

The Swamp Foxes fell to 3-9 and will play the loser of Andrew Jackson and Barnwell on Monday.

M;001;01 — 2;5;6

AJ;252;03 — 12;5;1

LEADING HITTERS – M: Qua’Liek Crawford 1-2, 1 RBI; Tre Johnson 1-2; Jamarious Wilson 1-2; K.J Hughes 2-2, 2B.

