PREP ROUNDUP: Tyler, Latta walk off against Buford in extras

LATTA, S.C. — Preston Tyler singled to right field to score Parker McCormick from second base in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Latta a 6-5 win over Buford in the 2A state playoffs.
Buford scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5.
Dylan Shelley led the Vikings going 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Vikings will travel to Phillip Simmons at 6:30 p.m. today.
B:000;050;00 — 5;7;3
L;041;000;01 — 6;11;2
WP: James Davenport (7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Luke Miller (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Ethan Lee 1-5, RBI; Parker McCormick 1-4; Dylan Shelley 2-4, RBI; Preston Tyler 1-2, 1 RBI; Andrew Bryant 1-4; Gatlin Johnson 2-2; Justin Stutler 1-4, 2 RBI; Cole Gasque 1-4, RBI.
Andrew Jackson 12
Marion 2 (5)
KERSHAW, S.C. — Marion’s K.J. Hughes 2 for 2 with a double in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Qua’liek Crawford went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
The Swamp Foxes fell to 3-9 and will play the loser of Andrew Jackson and Barnwell on Monday.