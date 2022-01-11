PREP ROUNDUP: Tyris Jenkins' free throws lift Hannah-Pamplico boys past Lake View

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Tyris Jenkins made two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 34-33 victory over Lake View on Tuesday in boys' basketball action.
Jatorri Bartell scored a team-high nine points.
Lake View’s D.J. Bethea scored a game-high 10 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (34)
Tyris Jenkins 8, J.McNeil 4, S.McNeil 2, Bethea 1, Tyl. Jenkins 2, Jatorri Bartell 9, Davis 8.
LAKE VIEW (33)
McCants 9, Dawkins 4, Page 1, McNeil 5, Ford 2, D.J. Bethea 10, Nichols 2.
Myrtle Beach 52
South Florence 39
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tre McElveen scored a team-high 13 points as South Florence fell to Myrtle Beach.
SOUTH FLORENCE (39)
Tre McElveen 13, Gamble 3, Moorer 8, Blocker 2, Dickens 7, Robinson 6.
Johnsonville 73
Timmonsville 45
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Travis Wilson scored a game-high 12 points.
Timmonsville’s Justin Woods also scored a game-high 12 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (45)
Justin Woods 12, Lowery 8, Spann 8, Boston 7, Hicks 4, James 4, Joe 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (73)
Travis Wilson 12, Wyatt Smith 10, Williams 9, Avant 9, Martin 8, Pressley 6, M.Burrows 6, Q.Burrows 6, Coles 5, Nesmith 2
Manning 68
Camden 54
MANNING, S.C. – Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate Deionta McFadden added 17 points.
MANNING (68)
Jeh Hilton 10, Jeffery Ceasar 10, Evans 4, Justin Daniels 26,Deionta McFaddden 17.
Crestwood 51
Marlboro County 42
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Nori Adams scored a team-high 13 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (42)
Keyon Adams 10, Dixon 2, Brown 5, Bethea 2, Leviner 8, Nori Adams 13, Bostic 2.
Loris 59
Dillon 57
LORIS, S.C. – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a team-high 28 points.
DILLON (57)
Clark 4, Z. Bethea 2, Brayboy 9, Pinckney 3, Odom 85, C. Bethea 2, Purnell 2, DeMarco Bethea 28, Thompson 2.
Cheraw 52
Chesterfield 47
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored a game-high 23 points.
Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers scored a team-high 20 points.
CHERAW (52)
Devin Gilespie 7, Zay Brown 23, Scott 4, Short 3, Cauthern 7, Harington 6, Burch 2.
CHESTERFIELD (47)
Keagan Chambers 20, Little 6, Andrico Thompson 14, Henderson 2, Wilson 1.
Great Falls 78
GSSM 37
GREAT FALLS, S.C. – Governor’s School’s Payton Baggett scored a team-high 14 points.
GSSM (37)
Payton Baggett 14, Hayes Brewer 10, Streb 5, Grabiec 6, Thibodeau 4.
Carvers Bay 89
East Clarendon 36
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 27 points.
East Clarendon’s Hayden Craft scored a team-high 10 points.
EAST CLARENDON (36)
Thames 6, Cook 8, Hayden Craft 10, Graham 6, Chase 3, Ryan 3.
CARVERS BAY (89)
Ketrick Porter 12, Bell 7, Brockington 5, Bromell 4, Green 9, Avery Grate 12, Ja.Walker 6, Tevin Young 27, Grice 2, Dorsey 5.
Florence Christian 64
Low Country Prep 37
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Dylan Greene scored a game-high 19 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (64)
Juw. Huntley 9, gray 4, Johnson 7, Jue. Huntley 9, Dylan Greene 19, Munn 6, Ethan Kelly 10.
Conway Christian 63
Marlboro Academy 50
CONWAY, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Trey Smith scored a game-high 23 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)
Williams 5, J.Mulligan 4, Moody 2, Greene 3, Allen 2, Clemmons 5, Munnerlynn 4, Trey Smith 23.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Timmonsville 46
Johnsonville 38
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 22 points.
Johnsonville’s Faith Bardon scored a team-high 12 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (46)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 22, Hawkins 1, Johnson 9, McAlister 4, Gari’yonna Scott 10.
JOHNSONVILLE (38)
Antionya Brown 10, Ham 5, Cribb 4, Eaddy 5, Scott 2, Faith Bardon 12.
East Clarendon 68
Carvers Bay 27
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers scored a team-high nine points.
EAST CLARENDON (68)
Talaysia Cooper 26, Liberty Whack 21, Lloyd 8, White 7, McElveen 6.
CARVERS BAY (27)
Jerchel Geathers 9, Graham 6, Davis 4, Staggers 3, Morris 3, Sumter 2.
Marion 66
Andrews 48
MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Yazmine Howard scored a game-high 27 points.
Teammate Miracle Samuels added 17 points.
MARION (66)
Yazmine Howard 27, Destiny Allen 12, Barr 2, Miracle Samuels 17, Gillard 1, Jennings 2, Williams 3, Reed 2.
Crestwood 52
Marlboro County 49
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Tysionnia Lowe scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate London Dudley added 11 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (49)
Tysonnia Lowe 16, McQueen 5, Powell 2, Peguero 8, Barfield 7, London Dudley 11.
Chesterfield 56
Cheraw 31
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Kaylee Eubanks scored a team-high 12 points.
Cheraw’s La’Kyrah Stacks scored a team-high eight points.
CHERAW (31)
Murray 3, Rudesell 6, La’Kyrah Stacks 8, Jackson 5, Rosario 5, Rouse 2, McGriff 1, Faulhune 1
CHESTERFIELD (56)
Rivers 9, Blackwell 7, Kierra Diggs 11, Turnage 4, Kaylee Eubanks 12, Chapman 7, Dixon 5, Pace 1.
Florence Christian 45
Low Country Prep 29
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Teammate Z’Neil Middleton added 12 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (45)
Z’Neil Middleton 12, Hilton Broach 17, Cash 5, Turner 4, Bankerson 9.