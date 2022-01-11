 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Tyris Jenkins' free throws lift Hannah-Pamplico boys past Lake View
0 Comments
top story
TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Tyris Jenkins' free throws lift Hannah-Pamplico boys past Lake View

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HP hannah pamplico logo.jpg

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Tyris Jenkins made two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 34-33 victory over Lake View on Tuesday in boys' basketball action.

Jatorri Bartell scored a team-high nine points.

Lake View’s D.J. Bethea scored a game-high 10 points.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (34)

Tyris Jenkins 8, J.McNeil 4, S.McNeil 2, Bethea 1, Tyl. Jenkins 2, Jatorri Bartell 9, Davis 8.

LAKE VIEW (33)

McCants 9, Dawkins 4, Page 1, McNeil 5, Ford 2, D.J. Bethea 10, Nichols 2.

Myrtle Beach 52

South Florence 39

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tre McElveen scored a team-high 13 points as South Florence fell to Myrtle Beach.

SOUTH FLORENCE (39)

Tre McElveen 13, Gamble 3, Moorer 8, Blocker 2, Dickens 7, Robinson 6.

Johnsonville 73

Timmonsville 45

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Travis Wilson scored a game-high 12 points.

Timmonsville’s Justin Woods also scored a game-high 12 points.

TIMMONSVILLE (45)

Justin Woods 12, Lowery 8, Spann 8, Boston 7, Hicks 4, James 4, Joe 2.

JOHNSONVILLE (73)

Travis Wilson 12, Wyatt Smith 10, Williams 9, Avant 9, Martin 8, Pressley 6, M.Burrows 6, Q.Burrows 6, Coles 5, Nesmith 2

Manning 68

Camden 54

MANNING, S.C. – Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 26 points.

Teammate Deionta McFadden added 17 points.

MANNING (68)

Jeh Hilton 10, Jeffery Ceasar 10, Evans 4, Justin Daniels 26,Deionta McFaddden 17.

Crestwood 51

Marlboro County 42

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Nori Adams scored a team-high 13 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (42)

Keyon Adams 10, Dixon 2, Brown 5, Bethea 2, Leviner 8, Nori Adams 13, Bostic 2.

Loris 59

Dillon 57

LORIS, S.C. – Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea scored a team-high 28 points.

DILLON (57)

Clark 4, Z. Bethea 2, Brayboy 9, Pinckney 3, Odom 85, C. Bethea 2, Purnell 2, DeMarco Bethea 28, Thompson 2.

Cheraw 52

Chesterfield 47

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored a game-high 23 points.

Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers scored a team-high 20 points.

CHERAW (52)

Devin Gilespie 7, Zay Brown 23, Scott 4, Short 3, Cauthern 7, Harington 6, Burch 2.

CHESTERFIELD (47)

Keagan Chambers 20, Little 6, Andrico Thompson 14, Henderson 2, Wilson 1.

Great Falls 78

GSSM 37

GREAT FALLS, S.C. – Governor’s School’s Payton Baggett scored a team-high 14 points.

GSSM (37)

Payton Baggett 14, Hayes Brewer 10, Streb 5, Grabiec 6, Thibodeau 4.

Carvers Bay 89

East Clarendon 36

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 27 points.

East Clarendon’s Hayden Craft scored a team-high 10 points.

EAST CLARENDON (36)

Thames 6, Cook 8, Hayden Craft 10, Graham 6, Chase 3, Ryan 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CARVERS BAY (89)

Ketrick Porter 12, Bell 7, Brockington 5, Bromell 4, Green 9, Avery Grate 12, Ja.Walker 6, Tevin Young 27, Grice 2, Dorsey 5.

Florence Christian 64

Low Country Prep 37

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Dylan Greene scored a game-high 19 points.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (64)

Juw. Huntley 9, gray 4, Johnson 7, Jue. Huntley 9, Dylan Greene 19, Munn 6, Ethan Kelly 10.

Conway Christian 63

Marlboro Academy 50

CONWAY, S.C. – Marlboro Academy’s Trey Smith scored a game-high 23 points.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)

Williams 5, J.Mulligan 4, Moody 2, Greene 3, Allen 2, Clemmons 5, Munnerlynn 4, Trey Smith 23.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Timmonsville 46

Johnsonville 38

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 22 points.

Johnsonville’s Faith Bardon scored a team-high 12 points.

TIMMONSVILLE (46)

Janiya Scott-Rouse 22, Hawkins 1, Johnson 9, McAlister 4, Gari’yonna Scott 10.

JOHNSONVILLE (38)

Antionya Brown 10, Ham 5, Cribb 4, Eaddy 5, Scott 2, Faith Bardon 12.

East Clarendon 68

Carvers Bay 27

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Teammate Liberty Whack added 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers scored a team-high nine points.

EAST CLARENDON (68)

Talaysia Cooper 26, Liberty Whack 21, Lloyd 8, White 7, McElveen 6.

CARVERS BAY (27)

Jerchel Geathers 9, Graham 6, Davis 4, Staggers 3, Morris 3, Sumter 2.

Marion 66

Andrews 48

MARION, S.C. – Marion’s Yazmine Howard scored a game-high 27 points.

Teammate Miracle Samuels added 17 points.

MARION (66)

Yazmine Howard 27, Destiny Allen 12, Barr 2, Miracle Samuels 17, Gillard 1, Jennings 2, Williams 3, Reed 2.

Crestwood 52

Marlboro County 49

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Tysionnia Lowe scored a game-high 16 points.

Teammate London Dudley added 11 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (49)

Tysonnia Lowe 16, McQueen 5, Powell 2, Peguero 8, Barfield 7, London Dudley 11.

Chesterfield 56

Cheraw 31

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Kaylee Eubanks scored a team-high 12 points.

Cheraw’s La’Kyrah Stacks scored a team-high eight points.

CHERAW (31)

Murray 3, Rudesell 6, La’Kyrah Stacks 8, Jackson 5, Rosario 5, Rouse 2, McGriff 1, Faulhune 1

CHESTERFIELD (56)

Rivers 9, Blackwell 7, Kierra Diggs 11, Turnage 4, Kaylee Eubanks 12, Chapman 7, Dixon 5, Pace 1.

Florence Christian 45

Low Country Prep 29

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Teammate Z’Neil Middleton added 12 points.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (45)

Z’Neil Middleton 12, Hilton Broach 17, Cash 5, Turner 4, Bankerson 9.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert