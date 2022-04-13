PREP ROUNDUP: West baseball defeats Wilson

West Florence 14
Wilson 4 (6)
WINNING PITCHER: Cooper Coleman (3IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 1BB). LOSING PITCHER: Kornelious Durant (2 1/3IP, 7H, 9R, 8ER, 1K, 4BB).
LEADING HITTER: W: Troy Jones 2-3; Rondell Law 2-3, 3 RBI. WF: Brody Cook 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI;Jayden Earle 2-4, 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-2, 2 RBI.
BOYS' GOLF
Johnsonville 215
Carvers Bay 220
JOHNSONVILLE (215)
Macoy Feagin was medalist with 47.
FOOTBALL
Danner, Cook to help coach Touchstone Energy Bowl
MYRTLE BEACH – Lee Central coach Justin Danner and East Clarendon coach Scott Cook will serve as South assistants in this year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl.
Manning assistant coach Marco Thompson will also help coach in the game that is slated for Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.