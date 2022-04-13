 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WEDNESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: West baseball defeats Wilson

  • Updated
  • 0
WEST FLORENCE LOGO.jpg

West Florence 14

Wilson 4 (6)

WINNING PITCHER: Cooper Coleman (3IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 1BB). LOSING PITCHER: Kornelious Durant (2 1/3IP, 7H, 9R, 8ER, 1K, 4BB).

LEADING HITTER: W: Troy Jones 2-3; Rondell Law 2-3, 3 RBI. WF: Brody Cook 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI;Jayden Earle 2-4, 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-2, 2 RBI.

BOYS' GOLF

Johnsonville 215

Carvers Bay 220

JOHNSONVILLE (215)

Macoy Feagin was medalist with 47.

FOOTBALL

Danner, Cook to help coach Touchstone Energy Bowl

People are also reading…

MYRTLE BEACH – Lee Central coach Justin Danner and East Clarendon coach Scott Cook will serve as South assistants in this year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl.

Manning assistant coach Marco Thompson will also help coach in the game that is slated for Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert