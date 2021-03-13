PREP ROUNDUP: West baseball rallies past South for ECHS tournament title

TURBEVILLE, S.C.— George Derrick Floyd's eighth-inning fly ball was dropped, allowing Harley Davis to score as West Florence earned an 8-7 win in eight innings over rival South Florence in the championship game of the Hunter Chop Lee Memorial Tournament at East Clarendon HS on Saturday night.

South Florence jumped to 6-1 lead after the second inning.

West Florence tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fourth when Floyd doubled to score Bryson Graves.

The Knights’ took a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth on a John Coble single, but Stone Osborne's home run tied the game for the Bruins in the bottom of the same inning.

The Knights’ were led by Coleman Kelly who went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

Floyd was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Osborne went 4 for 4 with a home run and an RBI for South and teammate Parker Winfield went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

WF 013; 210;01 — 8;8;2

SF 240;010;00 — 7;12;5

WP — Matt Guerreo (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB,3 K). LP — Ayden Palmer ( 2/3 IP, 0 H, R, ER,0 BB,2 K)