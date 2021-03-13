 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: West baseball rallies past South for ECHS tournament title
West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

TURBEVILLE, S.C.— George Derrick Floyd's eighth-inning fly ball was dropped, allowing Harley Davis to score as West Florence earned an 8-7 win in eight innings over rival South Florence in the championship game of the Hunter Chop Lee Memorial Tournament at East Clarendon HS on Saturday night.

South Florence jumped to 6-1 lead after the second inning.

West Florence tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fourth when Floyd doubled to score Bryson Graves.

The Knights’ took a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth on a John Coble single, but Stone Osborne's home run tied the game for the Bruins in the bottom of the same inning.

The Knights’ were led by Coleman Kelly who went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

Floyd was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Osborne went 4 for 4 with a home run and an RBI for South and teammate Parker Winfield went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

WF 013; 210;01 — 8;8;2

SF 240;010;00 — 7;12;5

WP — Matt Guerreo (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB,3 K). LP — Ayden Palmer ( 2/3 IP, 0 H, R, ER,0 BB,2 K)

LEADING HITTERS — WF: Bryson Graves 1-5; George Floyd 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Nic Edick 2-4, 2B 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-4,HR, 2 RBI; John Coble 1-4, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 1-4. SF: Parker Winfield 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Palmer 2-4, 4 RBI; Luke Miller 2-4; Stone Osborne 4-4, HR, 1 RBI; Landon Brown 1-4.

Lakewood 8

East Clarendon 1

TURBEVILLE, S.C.— East Clarendon’s Raulston McKenzie went 1 for 2 in the Hunter Chop Lee Memorial Tournament 3rd-place game at East Clarendon HS.

L 050;3 — 8;7;0

W 050;01 — 1;1;2

LEADING HITTERS — EC: Raulston McKenzie 1-2.

Darlington 2

Lamar 1

TURBEVILLE, S.C.— Darlington defeated Lamar 2-1 at the Hunter Chop Lee Memorial Tournament 5th place game at East Clarendon HS.

North Myrtle Beach 10

Lake City 0

PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C.— Lake City's Hilshon Bailey went 1 for 2 at the Coastal Invitational Tournament at Waccamaw HS.

SOFTBALL

Lake View 2

Dillon 1

EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Lake View’s Emma King went 2 for 3 at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.

Teammate Hollie Scott went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Dillon’s Cierra Grice went 2 for 3.

LV 110;000 — 2;6;1

D 000;001 — 1;5;3

WP — Raven Locklear ( 6IP, 4H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB,4K). LP — Paige Sherman ( 6 IP, 6H, 2R, 0ER, 0BB, 9K)

LEADING HITTERS —LV: Spivey Evans 1-3; Emma King 2-3; Hollie Scott 1-3, 1 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 1-3; Becca Cox 1-3. D: Abby Bristow 1-3; Cierra Grice 2-3; Lexie Rogers 1-3, 2B.

Indian Land 3

Dillon 0

EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Dillon’s Lexie Rogers went 1 for 2 at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.

IL 003;0 — 3;1;1

D 000;0 — 0;1;2

WP — Peyton Hurst ( 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB,2 K). LP — Paige Sherman ( 2 2/3 IP, H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LEADING HITTERS — D: Lexie Rogers 1-2.

Darlington 5

Indian Land 2

EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Darlington’s Ashton Goodwin went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.

Teammate Naya Jones went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBI.

D 022;1 — 5;6;1

IL 101;0 — 2;7;3

WP — Madie Andrews (4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB,3 K). LP — Peyton Hurst (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

LEADING HITTERS —D: Naya Jones 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Katelyn Church 1-2; Alayna Williamson 1-3, 1 RBI; Andrews 1-3; Amber Rogers 1-2; Ashton Goodwin 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Hannah-Pamplico 10

Conway 0

EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Hannah-Pamplico’s Jadan Lee went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and five RBI in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.

Teammate Kadence Poston went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.

HP 050;05 — 10;10;2

C 000;00 — 0;2;6

WP — Issy Davis (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP — Kraje ( 5 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LEADING HITTERS — HP: A.C. Stone 2-4; Jadan Lee 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Riley Calcutt 1-4; Chloe Cooper 1-3; Kadence Poston 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Katelyn Scott 1-3; Payton Poston 1-3.

