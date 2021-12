PREP ROUNDUP: West Basketball cruises past Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — Darron Lloyd scored a game-high 17 points to lead West Florence's boys to a 60-41 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

Teammate Terry McKithen added 11 points, followed by Bryson Graves with 10. The Knights improve to 8-2 overall and 1-2 Region 6-4A, and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

WEST FLORENCE (60)

Darron Llyod 17, Bryson Graves 10, Terry McKithen 11, Hudson 8, McBride 8, Bruce 4, Daniels 2.

Wilson 68

North Myrtle Beach 46

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Bryan Boston and Xavier Brown each scored a game-high 14 points.

Teammates Zandae Butler and Jevon Brown each added 10.

The Tigers improved to 8-1 overall, 2-0 Region 6-4A and will host North Augusta today at 2 p.m.

WILSON (68)