PREP ROUNDUP: West finishes 5th, South 6th at Stableford Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. — Allie McGillvray shot a +30 to lead West Florence to a fifth-place finish at the Stableford Classic at Traces Golf Club on Monday.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a +37 and Anna Grice Smith shot a +32 to make the all-tournament team and led the team to a sixth-place finish.
Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkinson shot a +27 as the Red Foxes finished eighth while Darlington’s Abby McKnight shot a +10 as the Falcons finished 14th.
Blythewood was the overall team winner with a +140 while the individual winner was St. James’ Adrian Anderson with a +50.
5. WEST FLORENCE (+81)
Allie McGillvray +30, Madeline Ateyah +21, Julie Kleine +158, Natalee Batchelor +15.
6. SOUTH FLORENCE (+80)
Hannah Palmer +37, Anna Grice Smith +32, Anna Caroline Smith +9, Caydence Scott +2.
8. HARTSVILLE (+54)
Lakyn Wilkerson +27, Abbi Broach +14, Ava Broach +11, Anna Grice Windham +2.
14. DARLINGTON (+16)
Abby McKnight +10, Madison Gainey +1, Kendall Flowers +5.
VOLLEYBALL
Carolina Academy 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Gracen Bradley had nine aces and seven kills in the Bobcats' 25-6, 25-12, and 25-14 victory
ACES: CA: Gracen Bradley 9, Maggie Johnson 7, Clare Floyd 5, Sydney Jacobs 2, Katelyn Barr 2, Anna Grace Bradley 2.
KILLS: CA: A.G. Bradley 11, G.Bradley 7, Ruby Kate Amos 4, Floyd 4, Zyniah McClam 1.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 2.
DIGS: CA: Flore 2, Abbie Turner 2.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 16.
Crestwood 3
East Clarendon 0
SUMTER, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had three kills and Ansley Brown had an ace and two kills in the Wolverines' 25-5, 25-16, and 25-16 loss.