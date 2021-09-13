PREP ROUNDUP: West finishes 5th, South 6th at Stableford Tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — Allie McGillvray shot a +30 to lead West Florence to a fifth-place finish at the Stableford Tournament at Traces Golf Club on Monday.

South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a +37 and Anna Grice Smith shot a +32 to make the all-tournament team and led the team to a sixth-place finish.

Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkinson shot a +27 as the Red Foxes finished eighth while Darlington’s Abby McKnight shot a +10 as the Falcons finished 14th.

Blythewood was the overall team winner with a +140 while the individual winner was St. James’ Adrian Anderson with a +50.

5. WEST FLORENCE (+81)

Allie McGillvray +30, Madeline Ateyah +21, Julie Kleine +158, Natalee Batchelor +15.

6. SOUTH FLORENCE (+80)

Hannah Palmer +37, Anna Grice Smith +32, Anna Caroline Smith +9, Caydence Scott +2.

8. HARTSVILLE (+54)

Lakyn Wilkerson +27, Abbi Broach +14, Ava Broach +11, Anna Grice Windham +2.