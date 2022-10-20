PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence advances in 4A girls' tennis playoffs

West Florence 6
River View 0
SINGLES
Elle Brannon (WF) def. Jazmin Williamson 6-0, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Niyarie Boulwarery 6-1, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Edyn McCullum 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Naisha Whittker 6-0, 6-0; Kessler Richardson (WF) def. Nabeelah Anderson 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Lillian Guerriero/ Isabella Talbert (WF) def. Kathyln Elder/ Dajia Randell 6-0, 6-1
James Island 4
South Florence 2
SINGLES
Sophia Broomall (JI) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 6-3; Anna Ohiba (JI ) def. Valeria Echandy 6-1, 6-1 ; Emilie Demosthenes (JI) def. Brooks McKenzie 7-5,7-5; Kaya McDonaugh (JI) def.Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-0, 6-2; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Sabrina Moore 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
DOUBLES
Faith Miller/Szofi Leiter (SF) def. Sylvia Stein/Nia Newberry 6-4,6-2.
VOLLEYBALL
East Clarendon 3
Military Magnet 0
EC sweeps Military Magnet 25-20, 25-5 and 25-21.
ACES: EC: Eden Huth 10.
KILLS: EC: Lani Kirby 6.
BLOCKS: EC: Sara Bell Barrinaue 2.
Bishop England 3
Marion
Bishop England sweeps Marion 25-3, 25-1 and 25-3.
Branchville 3
Lamar 0
Branchville sweeps Lamar 25-7, 25-4 and 25-14.
McBee 3
Whitmire 0
McBee sweeps Whitmire 25-12, 25-20 and 25-8.
Andrew Jackson 3
Lee Central 0
Andrew Jackson sweeps Lee Central 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16.
Carvers Bay 3
Palmetto Scholars 1
Carvers Bay defeats Palmetto Scholars 20-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-22.
OTHERS SCORE: Johnsonville defeats Charleston M&S 3-0.