PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence boys fall to North Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Bryson Graves scored a team-high 16 points, but West Florence fell 53-49 to North Myrtle Beach in boys' basketball action on Friday.

Teammate Darren Lloyd added 15 points.

WF 7;15;15;14 — 49

NMB 16;10;10;17 — 53

WEST FLORENCE (49)

Bryson Graves 16, Bruce 4, Darren Lloyd 15, McKithen 4, Williams 3, Taylor 7.

C.E. Murray 68

Carvers Bay 66

GREELYVILLE, S.C. — Henry Evans basket with 14 seconds gave C.E. Murray the lead, and Henry Evans added a free throw to complete the scoring.

Evans and Quadarius Grant scored a team-high 17 points.

The War Eagles came back after being down 40-19 at the half.

Carvers Bay’s Havaughn Green scored a game-high 18 points.

CB 17;23;15;11 — 66

CEM 7;12;26;23 — 68