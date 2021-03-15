PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence boys' tennis edges Blythewood 4-3

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C.— J.R. Dawkins and Ben Richbourg defeated Taran Ramkamar and Alex Kirett at No.1 doubles 3-6, 6-2 (10-8) to help West Florence earn a 4-3 win over Blythewood in boys' tennis action on Monday.
SINGLES
Taran Ramkamar (B) def. JR Williams 6-1, 7-6(6-4); Alex Kirett (B) def. Ben Richbourg 6-1, 2-6 (12-10); Micheal Sohiesz (WF) def. David Burns 6-2, 6-0; Alex Moore (WF) def. Steele Pendleton 2-6, 6-4(10-5); Josh Nielson (B) def. Tallon Cannon 3-0 retired.
DOUBLES
Dawkins/ Richbourg (WF) def. Ramkamar / Kirett 3-6, 6-2(10-8); Jonathan Braddock/ Matthew Braisngton (WF) def. Owen Kirett/ JP McNelley 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS' GOLF
Trinity Collegiate in 3rd place at Bengals Invitational
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate's Drew Jeffords shot a 68 to take a share of the individual lead as the Titans grabbed third place in the team standings after day one of the Bengals Invitational at Columbia Country Club.
The Titans shot a team total of 296. Leader A.C. Flora shot a 293 followed by Porter-Gaud with a 294.
TRINITY (296)
Drew Jeffords 68, Gene Zeigler 74, Pake June 74, Thomas Dash 80.
West Florence's Seaward earns medalist
DARLINGTON, S.C.— West Florence’s Jack Seaward shot a 40 to earn medalist at the Darlington Country Club.
The match was scored for individuals as Darlington and Wilson didn’t have four members to earn a team score.
Quincy Woods shot a 46 for the Tigers.
Joseph Andrews shot a 55 for the Falcons.
WEST FLORENCE
Jack Seward 40, Drew Flynn 46, Arthur Sirgel 52, Chapman White 49, Daniel Thompson 54, Arthur Patham 55.
WILSON
Quincy Woods 46, Ayden Jarrell 58, O. Patel 72.
DARLINGTON
Joseph Andrews 55, Brantley Witherspoon 58, Royce Blackmon 58.
BASEBALL
Lake View 16
Mullins 1(3)
MULLINS, S.C.— Lake View’s Thomas Skipper went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Michael McInnis went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
LV 2(12)2 — 16;6;1
M 001 — 1;1;8
WP — Thomas Skipper (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Taymore Owens ( 1 IP, 3 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LV: Noah Carter 1-2; Skipper 2-3, 2 RBI; Luke King 1-2, 1 RBI; Micheal McInnis 2-2, 1 RBI. M: Lonnie Alston 1-2, 1 RBI.
Lee Academy 10
Williamsburg Academy 7
BISHOPVILLE, S.C.— Lee Academy’s Lucas Freidenberger went 3 for 5.
Teammate Hunter Arledge went 2 for 4 with a triple.
Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan went 2 for 4 with a double.
Teammate Boyd Casselman went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
W 003;400;0 — 7;9;0
LA 432;100;x — 10;13;5
WP — Wyatt Welch ( 3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — Lee Holliday (1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS —WA: Joe Kellahan 2-4, 2B; Blaine McFaddin 2-3; Boyd Casselman 2-5, 2 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 2-2, 2 RBI; Josh Stone 1-3, 1 RBI. LA: Lucas Freidenberger 3-5; Josh Kirven 1-2; Jenkins McCullum 2-4; Keaton Price 1-4; Drew NIx 1-3, 2 RBI; Welch 1-2, 2 RBI; Logan Arrants 1-1; Hunter Arledge 2-4, 2B; Ethan Grantham 1-3, 2B.
Marlboro Academy 15
Conway Christian0 (3)
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C.— Marlboro Academy’s Ethan Edmondson 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and three RBI.
Teammate Nash Harpe and Red Edwards each went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
CC 000 — 0;4;2
MA 96x — 15;7;1
WP — Ben Milligan ( 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP — Austin Jordan (2/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — MA :Ethan Edmondson 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Ford Munderlyn 1-1, 1 RBI; Nash Harpe 2-2, 1 RBI; Dawson Williams 1-2, 1 RBI; Red Edwards 2-2, 1 RBI; Milligan 1-2, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
South Florence 5
Dillon 1
FLORENCE, S.C.— South Florence’s Kentara Fulton went 3 for 3 with a triple.
Teammate Makayla Arceneaux went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Dillon’s Abby Bristow went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
D 001;000;0— 1;7;2
SF 102;002;x— 5;8;0
WP — Payton Perry ( 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Paige Sherman (6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — D: Abby Bristow 2-3, HR, 1 RBI; Cierra Grice 2-3; Jenascia Lester 1-3. SF: Larissa Siders 1-4; Makayla Arceneaux 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Kati Catoe 1-3; Kentara Fulton 3-3, 3B; Sidney Morgan 1-1, 1 RBI.
Marlboro Academy 15
Conway Christian 0 (3)
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C.— Marlboro Academy’s Sara White went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBI.
Teammate Mattie Liles went 1 for 1 with two RBI.
CC 000 — 0;1;4
MA 843 — 15;8;0
WP — Madison Carriker ( 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP — Adams (0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — MA: Sara White 2-2, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Mattie Liles 1-1, 2 RBI; Carriker 1-2; Jadyn Dehart 1-1, 1 RBI; Ava Edmondson 1-1, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 18
Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy defeated Christian Academy 18-0.