PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence boys' tennis edges Blythewood 4-3

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C.— J.R. Dawkins and Ben Richbourg defeated Taran Ramkamar and Alex Kirett at No.1 doubles 3-6, 6-2 (10-8) to help West Florence earn a 4-3 win over Blythewood in boys' tennis action on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate's Drew Jeffords shot a 68 to take a share of the individual lead as the Titans grabbed third place in the team standings after day one of the Bengals Invitational at Columbia Country Club.