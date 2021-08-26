PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf tops Darlington

Emmanuel Christian 3

Carolina Christian 2

LANCASTER, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Hannah Cassidy had eight aces and Mackenzie Beck added six aces in the 25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11 win.

ACES: ECS: Hannah Cassidy 8, Mackenzie Beck 6.

KILLS: ECS: Izzy Groves 9, Livvy McElveen 7.

Lake City 3

Marion 0

MARION, S.C. — Lake City’s Amara Nelson had five aces, three assists and two kills in the 25-18, 25-6, 25-18 win.

ACES: LC: Kellie Strickland 8, Amara Nelson 5, Payton Floyd 4, Cheyenne Pringle 2, Jada Robinson 2.

KILLS: LC: Nelson 2, Pringle 2, Robinson 1.

ASSISTS: LC: Floyd 1, Nelson 3.

