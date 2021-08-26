PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf tops Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a 46 to earn medalist as West Florence's girls' golf team defeated Darlington 199 to 236 at Traces Golf Club on Thursday.
Darlington’s Abby McKnight shot a 55.
WEST FLORENCE (199)
Alla McGillivray 46, Julia Kleine 48, Taylor Pleasant 52, Natalee Batchelor 53.
DARLINGTON (236)
Abby McKnight 55, Kendall Flower 57, Trae Ann Proell 55, Mary Hunter Boyd 69.
GIRLS' TENNIS
South Florence 7
Sumter 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Sumter's Lucy McIver in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
Brooks McKenzie also won 6-0, 6-0 over Remi Wang at No. 4 singles.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Lucy McIver 6-0, 6-0; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Anna Alan 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Mary Helenltines 6-1, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Remi Wang 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Madison Moore 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Nance/C.McKenzie (SF) def. McIver/Alan 8-0; Ellis Hill/ Anna Patterson (SF) def. Kaitlyn Kopp/Bella Ziggs 6-1, 6-2.
Darlington 6
McBee 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Katherine Wallace defeated Emily Olmeda in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
McBee’s Reagan Griggs defeated Hillary Garland in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2.
SINGLES
Reagan Griggs (M) def. Hillary Garland 6-1, 6-2; Katherine Wallace (D) def. Emily Olmeda 6-0, 6-0; Haylee Vos (D) def. Hanna McLeod 6-1, 6-0; Johanna Logan (D) def. Zoe Sanders 6-1, 6-1; Kierstyn Sweeney (D) def. Jordan Moore 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Serena Rivera/ Kayden Leonard (D) def. Sanders/ Moore 6-0, 6-0; Garland/ Katherine Wallace (D) def. Griggs/ Olmeda 8-5.
Trinity Collegiate 9
Heathwood Hall 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Abby Mullins in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Adelaide Woods 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrel (TCS) def. Abby Mullins 6-1, 6-0; Mahley Swink (TCS) def. Julia Claire Cook 6-1, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Virginia Bowers 6-1, 6-0; Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Mary Frances Isemon 6-2, 6-2; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Maddie Clary 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Mahley Swink/ Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Claire-Cook/ Penelope Man 8-1; Claire Pebbles/ Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Barr. Anna Cook 8-1; Elosie Hupfer/ Penelope Kremidas (TCS) def. Sophie Peak/ Sophie Bell 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartsville 3
Governor’s School 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Emmilee Isegett had three aces and seven kills in the 25-18, 25-10, 25-9 win.
ACES: H: Emmilee Isgett 3, Doreshia McAlister 5.
KILLS: H: E. Isgett 7, McAlister 5, Brooke Isgett 2.
ASSISTS: Morgan Madaris 13.
RECORD: H 3-1-2.
Emmanuel Christian 3
Carolina Christian 2
LANCASTER, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Hannah Cassidy had eight aces and Mackenzie Beck added six aces in the 25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11 win.
ACES: ECS: Hannah Cassidy 8, Mackenzie Beck 6.
KILLS: ECS: Izzy Groves 9, Livvy McElveen 7.
Lake City 3
Marion 0
MARION, S.C. — Lake City’s Amara Nelson had five aces, three assists and two kills in the 25-18, 25-6, 25-18 win.
ACES: LC: Kellie Strickland 8, Amara Nelson 5, Payton Floyd 4, Cheyenne Pringle 2, Jada Robinson 2.
KILLS: LC: Nelson 2, Pringle 2, Robinson 1.
ASSISTS: LC: Floyd 1, Nelson 3.
Carolina Academy 3
Lee Academy 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had five aces, two blocks and 25 assists in the 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 win.