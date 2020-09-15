PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf victorious in another tri-match

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alla McGillivray earned medalist honors with a 44 to lead West Florence to a tri-match victory over Darlington and South Florence on Tuesday at Shadow Creek Golf Club.
West shot a 205 followed by Darlington (224) and South Florence (226).
South Florence’s Anna Grace Smith shot a 46 to lead the team.
Darlington’s Sera Ellen Hanna led the Falcons with a 53.
WEST FLORENCE (207)
Allie McGillivray 44, Taylor Pleasant 55, Natalee Batchelor 57, Madeline Ateyeh 49.
DARLINGTON (224)
Abby McKnight 56, Sara Ellen Hanna 53, Mellana Cate 56, Kendall Flowers 59.
SOUTH FLORENCE (226)
Anna Grace Smith 52, Maggie Miller 53, Anna Caroline Stone 60, Sarah Danner 61.
GIRLS' TENNIS
South Florence 7
Hartsville 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — South Florence’s Carolina McKenzie defeated Jordan Cothran in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2.
SINGLES
Claire Nace (SF) def. Kaylee Blair 6-1, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Hannah Kelley 6-1, 6-4; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Esther Coward 6-3, 6-1; Morgan Brook (SF) def. Frances Howard 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C. Mckenzie (SF) def. Blair/ Cothran 8-0; Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill (SF) def. Carolina Webb/ Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-1.
West Florence 7
North Myrtle Beach 0
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence’s Riley Gunter defeated Skylar Dale in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1.
SINGLES
Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Rachel Grove 7-6(7-4), 4-6(10-8); Riley Gunter (WF) def, Skylar Dale 6-2, 6-1; Kate Sansbury (WF) def.Megan Moritsch 6-0, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Makenna Stone 6-0, 6-1 ; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Jocelynn Nguyen 6-0, 6-2;
DOUBLES
Mattie Segars/ Emma Watford (WF) def. Gracie Tester/ Elissa Zamrick 6-3, 7-5; Gunter/ Sansbury (WF) def. Dale/ Moritsch 6-0, 6-0.
Myrtle Beach 6
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Sophia Stenenson was defeated by Maura Wilson in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Maura Wilson (MB) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Ridgley Jackson 6-0, 6-1; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Alysha Moody 6-1, 6-0; Meredith Leach (MB) def. M.C. Hammock 6-0, 6-0; Cassidy Friend (MB) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
KInsey McGoniga/ Anika Paudel(MB) def. Samantha Wong/ Margaret Milligan 6-2, 6-2.
East Clarendon 5
Johnsonville 2
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Christine Fleming defeated Nicole Cook in No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-1.
SINGLES
Christine Fleming (EC) def. Nicole Cook 7-5, 6-1; Layla Barrett (EC) def. Olivia Gaineyl 6-1, 6-4; LIly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Taylor White 5-7,6-1(11-9); Daylee Culick (EC) def. Lila Kate Leviner 6-2, 6-2; Victoria Alford (J) def. Kyla Smith 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Fleming/ Barrett (EC) def. Cook/ Gainey 6-4, 6-2; Madelyn Welch/ Carolina Craft (EC) def. Anna Dayton Gainey/ Ansley Wise 6-1, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
West Florence 3
Myrtle Beach 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had 21 kills, one assist, 11 digs and four blocks as the Knights defeated the Seahawks.
Game scores were 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-10.
Teammate Alyssa Owens had one ace, two kills, 21 assists, four blocks and two digs.
ACES – WF: Rileigh Yearsich 1, Rion Caldwell 1, Annalia Cook 2, Alyssa Owens 1.
KILLS – WF: Emmy Rollins 21, Yearsich 1, Caldwell 6, Cook 4, Owens 2, Rachel Herod 1, Grace Howard 1.
BLOCK – WF: Rollins 4, Yearsich 2, Caldwell 3, Cook 4, Howard 3, Owens 4.
ASSISTS – WF: Rollins 1, Yearsich 9, Owens 21, Herod 8.
DIGS – WF: Rollins 11, Yearsich 6, Caldwell 7, Cook 7, Cook 5, Howard 1, Owens 2, Jordan Perry 10, Herod 3.
RECORD: WF 2-0, 2-0 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Conway at 5 p.m. Thursday.
South Florence 3
Darlington 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence defeated Darlington by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-23.
Christian Academy 3
Carolina Academy 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had six aces, five kills, 18 assists and two blocks in the 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 loss to Christian Academy.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 6, Claire Floyd 3.
KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 10, Vandi Timmons 5, A.G. Bradley 5.
ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 18.
DIGS – CA: Timmons 3, A.G. Bradley 4, Jamiee Epps 3.
BLOCKS – CA: A.G. Bradley 2, Timmons 2.
Florence Christian 3
Heathwood Hall 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had two aces, six kills and two digs in the 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 win.
Teammate Emily Eason had two aces, six kills and three digs.
ACES – FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 2, Hilton Broach 4, Natile Smith 1, Sofie Purvis 2.
KILLS – Kylie Stewart 3, Fore 6, Eason 6, Jessie Weatherford 1, Brown 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 2.
ASSISTS – FCS: Weatherford 11, Bradley Brown 2, Broach 1, Smith 6.
DIGS – FCS: Stewart 12, Fore 2, Eason 3, Weatherford 11, Sterlings 13, Broach 12, Smith 1, Purvis 3, Sydney Jacobs 2.
BLOCKS – FCS: Brown 4.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had 15 digs and eight kills in the 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 win.
Teammate Tess Devers added 11 assists, four kills, and three aces.
East Clarendon 3
Carvers Bay 1
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Liberty Whack had nine kills and seven aces in the 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 31-29 win over Carvers Bay.
Camden 2
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Amara Nelson had two aces and Zoe Canfeen had a kill in the 25-1, 25-12 loss to Camden.
Crestwood 2
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had two kills and one block in the 25-11, 25-8 loss to Crestwood.
Teammate Mari’Anna Smith had one dig and Cheyenne Pringle added an ace.
Emmanuel 3
Maranatha 2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel defeated Maranatha 26-24, 20-25, 20-25, 25-19 and 15-3.
Maranatha’s Tamera Carter had 16 kills and Sarah Atkinson added four kills.
BOYS' SOCCER
Maranatha 5
Emmanuel 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Grant Hanna had three goals and Bradien Bevan added two goals.
Teammate Bradley Reel had 12 saves.
Calvary Christian 2
Marlboro Academy 1
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Calvary Christian defeated Marlboro Academy 2-1 in boys' soccer.
