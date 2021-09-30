PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf wins Florence-Darlington City Championship

South Florence 3

Darlington 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Leilani Campbell had five aces, 10 kills and two blocks in the 25-14, 25-17 and 25-15 win.

ACES: SF: Leilani Campbell 5, Nakalia Ellis 4, Kentara Fulton 3, Larissa Siders 2.

KILLS: SF: Campbell 10, Ellis 5, Courtney Fulmore 2.

DIGS: SF: Siders 4.

BLOCKS: SF: Campbell 2, Ellis 1, Fulton 2, Fulmore 4.

North Myrtle Beach 3

Wilson 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated Wilson 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-11.

Lake City splits tri-match

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Zoe Canteen had four aces and one kill in the 26-24, 17-25 25-18 win over Marlboro County in the first match.

In the second match, Amara Nelson and Kellie Strickland each had an ace in the 25-8 and 25-5 loss to Camden.