PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf wins Florence-Darlington City Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a two-day total of 84 (41-43) to help lead West Florence's girls' golf team to the Florence-Darlington City Championship at the Country Club of South Carolina on Thursday.
Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot a 78 as Hartsville (373) took second place − 13 strokes behind the Knights. Wilkerson also won medalist for the tournament.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot an 83 as the Bruins wound up in third place (373) while Darlington’s Madison Gainey shot 106 as the Falcons (439) finished fourth.
WEST FLORENCE (176-184-360)
Alla McGillivray 41-43-84, Madeline Ateyeh 44-45-89, Taylor Pleasant 46-47-93, Julia Kleine 47-47-94.
SOUTH FLORENCE (195-178-373)
Hannah Palmer 43-40-83, Anna Grace Smith 45-38-83, Maggie Miller 47-48-95, Anna Carolina Stone 60-52-112.
HARTSVILLE (186-186-372)
Lakyn Wilkerson 39-39-78, Savannah Beasley 46-53-99, Abby Broach 54-51-105, McKenzie Stokes 47-46-93.
DARLINGTON (229-210-439)
Kendall Flowers 55-53-108, Madison Gainey 53-53-106, Abby McKnight 60-50-110, Mary Hunter Byrd 61-54-115.
Trinity Collegiate 167
Laurence Manning 170
Wilson Hall 218
MANNING, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Jennifer Rials shot a 38 to help lead the Titans to the win at Wyboo Golf Club.
Laurence Manning’s Autman Carey and Summer Carey each shot a 36 to earn medalist.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (167)
Jennifer Rials 38, Lina Polteraitis 39, Kinsley Stanley 41, Kelsie Fink 49.
GIRLS' TENNIS
North Myrtle Beach 4
Wilson 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Meredith Leach defeated Elissa Zamik in No. 3 singles 7-5, 6-0.
SINGLES
Rachel Groove (NMB) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-2, 6-0; Jocelynn Nguyen (NMB) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-1, 6-3; Meredith Leach (W) def. Elissa Zamik 7-5, 6-0; Ridgely Jackson (W) def. Anaka Mai 6-3, 6-3; Grace Testor (NMB) def. Alysha Moody 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
DOUBLES
Claire Logan/Kingston Ortiz (NMB) def. Margaret Milligan/Olivia Moody 6-1, 6-4.
Wilson Hall 6
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson Hall’s Hallie Stone defeated Alexis Aiken in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2.
SINGLES
Hallie Stone (WH) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-2; Carlie Fort (WH) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Jane McAdams (WH) def. Katelyn Turner 6-1, 6-2; Caroline McElveen (WH) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0; Caludia Rhodes (WH) def. Camilia Canavati 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Bostic (WH) def. Elise Hicks 6-0, 6-0.
Trinity Collegiate 9
Laurence Manning 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Mahaley Swink defeated Camryn Dunlap in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Camryn Dunlap 6-0, 6-0; Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-0, 6-0; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Bri Finney 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Bryce Erickson 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (TCS) def. Meri Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Penelope Kremydas (TCS) def. Emily Isgett 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Swink/ Hyman (TCS) def. Dunlap/ DiDonato 8-0; Hupfer/ Belk (TCS) def. Finney/ Erickson 8-0; Peebles/Kremydas (TCS) defeated Johnson/ Isgett 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
West Florence 3
Myrtle Beach 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Elizabeth White had three aces, 11 kills, 14 digs and three blocks in the 25-23, 15-25, 25-11 and 25-23 victory.
ACES: WF: Grace Howard 1, Rachel Herod 2, Jordyn Perry 1, Elizabeth White 3, Abigail Parr 1.
KILLS: WF: Howard 5, Rion Caldwell 12, Herod 2, White 11, Monica Schenk 5, Michaela Hayes 1, Parr 1, Logan Moore 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 21, Reagan Dubose 9, Sara Temple 7, Parr 1.
DIGS: WF: Perry 27, White 14, Herod 10, R.Dubose 6, Howard 6, Hayes 6, Madi Dubose 3, Schenk 2, Caldwell 2, Savannah Temple 2, Emma Oakley 1, Ali Meeker 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 5, Caldwell 4, Herod 2, White 3, Schenk 9, Hayes 2.
RECORD: WF: 5-7, 5-3 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West travels to North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Monday.
South Florence 3
Darlington 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Leilani Campbell had five aces, 10 kills and two blocks in the 25-14, 25-17 and 25-15 win.
ACES: SF: Leilani Campbell 5, Nakalia Ellis 4, Kentara Fulton 3, Larissa Siders 2.
KILLS: SF: Campbell 10, Ellis 5, Courtney Fulmore 2.
DIGS: SF: Siders 4.
BLOCKS: SF: Campbell 2, Ellis 1, Fulton 2, Fulmore 4.
North Myrtle Beach 3
Wilson 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated Wilson 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-11.
Lake City splits tri-match
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Zoe Canteen had four aces and one kill in the 26-24, 17-25 25-18 win over Marlboro County in the first match.
In the second match, Amara Nelson and Kellie Strickland each had an ace in the 25-8 and 25-5 loss to Camden.
GAME 1
ACES: LC: Zoe Canteen 4, Amara Nelson 1, Kellie Strickalnd 6.
KILLS: LC: Canteen 1, Mari’Ana Smith 1, Ziya Walker 3.
ASSISTS: LC: Strickland 1, Smith 1.
DIGS: LC: Nelson 1, Smith 1, Strickland 1.
GAME 2
ACES: LC: Nelson 1, Strickland 1.
BLOCKS: LC: Ziya Walker 1.
Carolina Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had seven aces, five kills, three digs, one block and 13 assists in the 25-18, 25-22 and 25-18 win.
ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7, Sydney Jacobs 5, Zyniah McClam 4, Clare Floyd 3, Maggie Johnson 1.
KILLS: CA: Floyd 10, A.G. Bradley 5, Ruby Kate Amos 5, Johnson 1, Jacobs 1, McClam 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 13.
DIGS: CA: Cassie McLean 11, Floyd 5, Johnson 5, Jacobs 3, A.G. Bradley 3, McClam 2.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 1.
RECORDS: CA; 14-0.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host Williamsburg Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
East Clarendon 3
Carvers Bay 2
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Hayden White had seven kills and Lani Kirby added three kills in the 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 24-26 and 17-15 win.
Teammate Katey Lee had six digs.
Lake View 3
Lamar 0
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Zandasia McNeil had three aces and 15 kills in the 25-9, 25-3 and 25-11 win.
ACES: LV: Zandaisa McNeil 3, Rebecca Cox 3, Baxleigh Arnette 4, Raven Locklear 5,Mamie Grossetti 4.
KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 8, Zandaisa McNeil 15, Rebecca Cox 5, Tianaa Hamilton 7, Baxleigh Arnette 2.
ASSISTS:LV: Spivey Evans 24, Mamie Grossetti 3, Baxleigh Arnette, Emma King 2,
DIGS: LV: Emma King 12, Mamie Grossetti 6, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Spivey Evans 5, Baxleigh Arnette 3.
RECORD: LV: 10-0, 5-0 Region 5-A.
NEXT MATCH: LV will host HP at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Green Sea Floyds 3
Johnsonville 1
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Johnsonville 25-19, 25-27, 25-1, and 25-15.
Trinity Collegiate 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McCanless Pennington had two aces and 18 assists in the 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19 win.
ACES: TCS: McCanless Pennington 2, Allison Kirby 4,Sophie Freeman 4, Hannah Blake 1.
KILLS: TCS: Kirby 3, Isabella Stamato 6, Taylor Beck 6, Kiersten Bryant 2, Anna Coker 3, Blake 1.
ASSISTS:TCS: Pennington 18, Bryant 2,
DIGS: TCS: Beck 2, Grace Miller Moody 5, Freeman 3.
BLOCKS: TCS: Coker 1,
Florence Christian 3
Wilson Hall 2
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had seven aces, 19 kills, one block and seven digs in the 27-29, 25-15, 25-14, 25-27 and 15-10 win.
ACES: FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 7, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Hilton Broach 4, Sofie Purvis 3, Natalie Smith 1.
KILLS:FCS: Bradley Brown 22, Fore 19, Gracie Dersch 1, Madison Munn 1, Z;nei Middleton 2.
ASSISTS:FCS: Sterlings 45, Purvis 4.
DIGS:FCS: Brown 4, Fore 7, Broach 22, Purvis 11, Smith 1, Dersch 1.
BLOCKS: FCS: Brown 6, Fore 1, Smith 1, Dersch 1.
RECORD: FCS 16-0-1, 5-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Trinity Collegiate at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.