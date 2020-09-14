PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf wins tri-match

SUMTER, S.C. — Alla McGillivray and Taylor Pleasant each shot a 51 to lead West Florence to a tri-match girls' golf victory at Beech Creek on Monday.
The Knights shot a 207 to top both South Florence (216) and host Sumter (228)
The Bruins' Anna Grace Smith shot a 46 to earn medalist.
West Florence (207)
Allie McGillivray 51, Taylor Pleasant 51, Julia Kleine 52, Madeline Ateyeh 53.
South Florence (216)
Anna Grace Smith 46, Maggie Miller 49, Anna Caroline Stone 58, Sarah Danner 63.
Sumter (228)
Audrey Shuping 50, Danae Brunson 54, Patience Williams 61, Sydie Grace Cromer 63.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Hannah-Pamplico 6
East Clarendon 1
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Mary Grace Mims defeated Christine Fleming in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
East Clarendon’s Layla Barrett defeated Katelyn Fennell in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Christine Fleming 6-1, 6-0; Layla Barrett (EC) def. Katelyn Fennell 6-0, 6-1; Emily Jeffords (HP) def. Taylor White 6-0, 6-0; Ryleigh Matthews (HP) def. Daylee Culick 6-4, 7-5; Leah Watkins (HP) def. Kyla Smith 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
M.G.Mims/ Katelyn Fleming (HP) def. Fleming/ Barrett 6-0, 6-1; Elizabeth Mims/ Mary Clair Floyd (EC) def. Madelynn Welch/ Catherine Fleming 6-0, 60-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake View 3
Dillon Christian 0
Dillon, S.C. — Lake View’s Spivey Evans had 15 assists and four digs in the Wild Gators' 25-22, 25-13 and 25-12 win.
Teammate Zandasia Miller added 18 kills and two blocks.
KILLS – LV: Rebecca Cox 10, Zandasia McNeil 18,Tianaa Hamilton 5, Baxleigh Armette 8.
BLOCK – LV: McNeil 2, Hamilton 3,
ASSISTS – LV: Spivey Evans 15
DIGS – LV: Evans 4, Morgan Capps 4, Miller 4, McNeil 2, Emma King 18.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Trinity 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Allie Briley had four aces and four kills in the Golden Eagles' 25-12, 25-7 and 25-10 win.
Teammate Maggie Jacobs added three aces, nine kills, three blocks and five digs.
Pee Dee Academy improved to 5-4 and will travel to Marlboro Academy at 5:30 p.m. today.
Carolina Academy 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had seven aces, seven kills and 13 aces in the Bobcats' 25-15, 25-16 and 25-15 win.
Teammate Vandi Timmons added three aces and four digs.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7, Vandi Timmons 3
KILLS – CA: A.G. Bradley 7, Annisotn Turner 6.
ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 13
DIGS – CA: Timmons 4, Jamiee Epps 4.
East Clarendon 3
Maranatha 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had eight aces and Hope Azurdia added seven aces in the Wolverines' 25-14, 25-5 and 26-24 win.
Teammate Bree Lee added five kills.
