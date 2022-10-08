PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls place 9th at state swim meet

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Thirty-three teams competed in the 2022 SCHSL 4A Championships at the University of South Carolina on Friday, which featured multiple participants and squads from Florence.

South Florence's Aiden Calcutt was seeded 29th and finished 29th in the 200 free in at time of 2:08.30 − his exact seed time.

West Florence's Micah Thayer gave the team a 24th overall ranking. Thayer earned five points by placing 21st in the 100 fly, finishing with a time of 1:00.69.

Thayer also placed 16th in the 100 back with a time of 58.88.

West Florence girls finished ninth overall and Wilson's girls finished 15th.

EVENTS

WEST FLORENCE

200 Medley Relay − M.E. Powers (35.02), Juliene Fernandez (34.86), Olivia Owens (35.39), Melina Krupa (30.29) placed 18th (2:15.74).

200 Free Relay − Madison Mitton (26.33), Lauren Krawiec (27.20), Juliene Fernandez (27.00), Sarah Howard (24.68) placed fifth (1:45.21).

400 Free Relay − Madison Mitton (57.26), Lauren Krawiec (1:02.43), Riley White (1:03.34), Sarah Howard (54.76) placed 8th (3:57.79).

Sarah Howard − Placed 9th in the 100 free (54.75) and 5th in the 100 breast (1:09.25).

Lauren Krawiec − Placed 25th in the 50 free (27.06) and 29th in the 500 free (6:07.16).

Madison Mitton − Placed 13th in the 50 free (25.92) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:08.20).

WILSON

200 Free Relay − Andrea Elya (26.13), Rita Elya (29.72), Grace Haughn (29.48), Morgan Krawiec (26.30) placed 15th (1:51.63).

400 Free Relay − Andrea Elya (59.45), Rita Elya (1:04.46), Grace Haughn (1:06.85), Morgan Krawiec (59.15) placed 12th (4:09.91).

Khufu Holly − Placed 27th in the 100 fly (1:04.74).

Andrea Elya − Placed 11th in the 50 free (25.80) and 15th in the 100 free (57.69).

Rita Elya − Placed 28th in the 200 IM w(2:35.72) and 29th in the 100 fly (1:11.80).

Morgan Krawiec − Placed 19th in the 50 free (26.18) and 21st in the 100 free (59.29).

TRACK / CROSS COUNTRY

Carolina Academy's Phillips inducted

into SCTCCCA Hall of Fame

NEWBERRY − Carolina Academy Head of School Stevie Phillips was inducted into the South Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The induction took place at the Bob Jenkins Cross Country Coaches Classic Meet at the Newberry College Cross Country Course.

Phillips will receive his HOF ring at a later date.

LATE TUESDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Florence 7

North Myrtle Beach 0

SINGLES

Carolina McKenzie def. Jocelyn Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Valeria Echandy def. Anicika Mai 6-0, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie def. Claire Kingston 6-1, 7-5; Sarah Hayden McKenzie def. Elissa Zamrik 4-6,6-4, 10-7; Morgan Brock def. Alex Beltran 6-4, 6-7.

DOUBLES

Echandy/C. McKenzie def. J. Nguyen/Zamrik 8-0; Sara Grace Askins /Szofi Leiter def. Alice Uensei / Nikki Nguyen 6-4, 7-5.

RECORD: SF 10-3, 6-3 in Region 6-4A.

NEXT MATCH: South Florence travels to West Florence on Tuesday at 5 p.m.